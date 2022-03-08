STUDIO CITY—On Monday, March 7, a resident was robbed of her keys while at a doctor’s appointment. The suspects used information in her car to burglarize her home.

Canyon News spoke to Robbery and Theft Coordinator of the LAPD North Hollywood Division, Detective Noah Stone about the incident.

“On March 07, 2021, at approximately 8:15 a.m., a homeowner was attending a doctor’s appointment in the area of Laurel Canyon Boulevard and Ventura Boulevard where she parked her vehicle in the parking lot her doctor’s office.

Video captured a gray BMW X5 pull into the parking space next to the homeowner’s vehicle and the suspects accessed her vehicle by unknown means as the homeowner attended her appointment. The suspect was able to obtain the homeowner’s house keys and address during the vehicle break-in. The suspect(s) then left and drove directly to the homeowner’s residence in the 4200blk of Babcock Ave in Studio City where they used the stolen house keys to access the residence. The suspects made their way to the second floor of the residence where they were encountered by residents in the home. The suspects fled the residence in the same gray BMW X5,” stated Detective Stone.

The suspects were startled by the housekeeper and another male were inside the home at the time.

YouTube video depicts two individuals in the same model vehicle at the victim’s home. The suspects left the Amazon package from the victim’s car at the scene.

A neighbor confirmed he saw the suspects and witnessed the break-in. The suspects jumped the fence fleeing the scene. According to reports, there has been an upsurge in crime in the Studio City neighborhood.