STUDIO CITY—On Friday, April 25, at approximately 10:00 a.m., LAPD Hollywood Division responded to a call of a hit and run. Reports indicate that what started as a civil dispute between boyfriend and girlfriend led to an hours-long stand-off.

First reports indicate that the argument began in the driveway of a home in Hollywood. The female suspect rammed into her boyfriend in the silver pickup truck she was driving. She then slowly led police all through the canyon roads.

Authorities shut down Coldwater Canyon Avenue in both directions and Valleyheart Drive. Officers threw out some spikes that the suspect ran over, flattening some tires. She then barricaded herself in the vehicle. Authorities shut down Coldwater Canyon Drive in both directions.

At one point, video footage captured showed the suspect get out of the truck, speak to police, and then close herself back up in the truck. Neighbors in the vicinity posting and updating one another referred to the unnamed suspect as “Jane Doh.”



It was close to noon when the S.W.A.T. team was called in. At approximately 12:40 p.m. the suspect was taken into custody at 12:40 p.m. As of the time of print of this article, the name, or any further details about the suspect had not been released.