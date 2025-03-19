STUDIO CITY—On Friday, March 14 at approximately 11:00 p.m., two male suspects approached a 39-year-old woman as she was exiting her car in the parking garage of her apartment and shot her multiple times before fleeing the scene in their vehicle.



Reports indicate that surveillance footage captured at the scene showed the suspects leaving the scene at approximately 11:15 p.m. No description of the suspects has been released other than that they were both dressed in black clothing and were wearing black masks.



Reports indicate that the suspects were driving a silver sedan and followed the victim to her home near Lankershim Boulevard and Kentucky Drive in San Fernando Valley.



The victim was transported to an area hospital by Los Angeles Fire Department paramedics. Police who responded to the call indicated that the victim suffered a gunshot wound to the leg and her vital signs were stable. It is not clear how many times the victim was shot. Her current condition is unknown.