WEST HOLLYWOOD—The producers of “Studio One Forever” revealed on Facebook that they are looking for testimonials from people who attended Studio One and/or The Backlot in West Hollywood between 1974-1993. Submissions will be considered to be featured in the closing credits of the film.

“Make a brief 1-3 minute video telling your story. It can include virtually any anecdote (funny or serious) that makes your Studio One/Backlot experience forever etched in your memory. If you attended during the 80’s/90’s and have someone who passed from AIDS that you would like to memorialize, please feel free to include them in your video. Also, if Covd-19 has brought back any memories from that era, please comment,” the post on Facebook reads.

Submissions can be uploaded via WeTransfer to: marcsaltarelli@gmail.com.

“For a generation of gay men who came of age during the era of Scott Forbes’ Studio One, the significance of the club and the turbulence of the times hold a profound place in their hearts and minds. From 1974-1994, the club saw the rise of the gay rights movement, the rise and fall of disco and the darkest days of the AIDS crisis when the club became ground zero for AIDS activism,” states the significant of Studio One on the website.

“Climbing the staircase and entering the hallowed hall gave its young LGBTQ patrons a sense of freedom and acceptance during a time of rampant homophobia and police harassment. Young gay men would find a sense of community and safety here,” the website continues.

The documentary will surround the battle to preserve the building through first hand anecdotes.

The film is directed by Marc Saltarelli, with executive producer Stephen Israel and producers Lloyd Coleman, Gary Steinberg, Chris Isaacson, and Marc Saltarelli.

The producers are seeking tax deductible donations to help support the completion of the film.

The trailer can be viewed here.