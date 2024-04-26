HOLLYWOOD—I haven’t done this in a while because it seems like once COVID-19 hit in 2020 and the pandemic erupted it totally screwed up movies as we know them. However, I feel like we are finally getting to a place where the big blockbusters and fun of summer movies as we know them are back in full effect. So, let’s kick off the month of May with the big one, the action-comedy, “The Fall Guy” starring Emily Blunt and Ryan Gosling. Gosling and Blunt have had an impressive year after earning Oscar nominations for their work in “Oppenheimer” and “Barbie.” That flick arrives in theaters on May 3.

A big flick that is on my calendar is the next installment in the “Apes” franchise, “Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes.” I witnessed this trailer, and I was all in. It has been a while since we’ve seen a new entry in this franchise as it appears the ape’s dominance is bigger than ever, and the legacy of Ceasar still lives even though he does not appear in this installment. The film arrives in theaters on May 10. If you’re looking for something spooking, “Tarot” arrives in theaters on that same day, as you guessed, a group of friends decide to play with Tarot cards unleashing evil spirits along the way.

For the kids, the animated flick “If” which chronicles the journey of a little girl and her imaginary pal hits the multiplex May 17. Actor Ryan Reynolds and actress Phoebe Waller Bridge lend their voices to the movie. If you want to know how “The Strangers” all started, then look for “The Strangers: Chapter 1,” which is a prequel giving audiences a peak into what transpired before that 2008 movie hit theaters. The first flick totally amplified the suspense/terror for a quiet flick and this one looks just as intense.

As we enter Memorial Day weekend, there is plenty of movies to choose from including the prequel “Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga” starring Anya Taylor-Joy and Chris Hemsworth. I would love to see a sequel to “Mad Max: Fury Road” starring Charlize Theron and Tom Hardy. A live-action version of the cartoon character, “Garfield” arrives with “The Garfield Movie” staring Samuel L. Jackson, and Chris Pratt voicing that iconic cat. Jennifer Lopez teams with Netflix again for the sci-fi adventure “Atlas” telling the story of the data analyst concerned about the evolution of AI.

The month of June kicks off with the fourth entry in the “Bad Boys” franchise, “Bad Boys: Ride or Die” that sees the return of Will Smith and Martin Lawrence on June 7. This will be a big test to see if audiences flock back to Will Smith movies after that debacle involving that slap at the Oscars a few years ago. Another interesting movie from Netflix, “Hit Man” arrives for streaming. The movie stars Jason Bateman and Glen Powell.

June tends to be big for animated flicks and the sequel “Inside Out 2” arrives on June 14. The tale continues to follow Riley, who is now a teenager battling with conflicting emotions. M. Night Shyamalan returns with his latest flick “The Watchers” that also arrives in theaters June 14 and stars his daughter Ishana Night Shyamalan. If you’re looking for a bit of action, the thriller “The Bikeriders” starring Tom Hardy, Michael Shannon and Austin Butler hits theaters on June 21. It tells the story of the midwestern motorcycle club, the Vandals. It was the movie that changed the moviegoing experience, and now we’re getting another installment, but it’s a prequel. I’m referring to “A Quiet Place: Day One” that gives audiences an idea of those creatures from outer space that haunt via sound. The movie starts Lupita N’yongo and Joseph Quinn, it arrives before the Fourth of July on June 28.

Kevin Costner returns to his roots yet again with the Western, “Horizon: An American Saga” that also stars Sam Worthington. Two big flicks arriving for the Fourth of July are sequels. One for the kids and one for adults. We have “Despicable Me 4” hitting theaters on July 3 and “Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F” starring Eddie Murphy and Joseph Gordon-Levitt on Netflix. Big mistake not releasing that fourth entry into theaters, I think. The third and final entry in Ti West’s saga of horror, “MaXXXine” arrives on July 5. If you watched “X” and “Pearl” you want to know how it all comes to an end.

Actress Scarlett Johannson will have a big day on July 12 as her comedy “Fly Me to the Moon” and the adventure tale “Project Artemis” arrive. Nearly 30 years later, a sequel to that film “Twister” titled “Twisters” starring Daisy Edgar-Jones and Glen Powell arrives on July 19. If you need your superhero fix, then the third installment in the “Deadpool” franchise, “Deadpool & Wolverine” hits theaters on July 26, starring Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman and Jennifer Garner. The character absolutely changed the genre with its raunch level.

August which is a sign that summer is ending the big blockbusters are pretty-much over, kicks off with a live-action version of “Harold and the Purple Crayon” starring Zoeey Deschanel and Zachary Levi. The film arrives in theaters on August 2. That same day, the comedy “Kneecap” starring Michael Fassbender and Mo Chara and Rich Peppiatt arrives in theaters.

The inspirational sports flick “Flint Strong” starring Ice Cube, Brian Tyree Henry, Ryan Destiny and Judy Greer” hits theaters on August 9. If you want a tense, suspense-thriller, then “Trap” starring Josh Hartnett as a serial killer at a pop concert arrives August 9 as well. The must-see movie on my list for Summer 2024 is the sequel/prequel in the “Alien” franchise, “Alien: Romulus” that arrives on August 16. The movie takes place between “Alien” and “Aliens” and watch the teaser trailer that was released a few weeks ago that gives a tease of the utter chaos that is coming for our new space colonizers. The movie stars Cailee Spaney and Isabela Merced.

Other films arriving to the multiplex on August 16 include “Horizon: An American Saga Chapter 2” and “Ryan’s World The Movie: Titan Universe Adventure.” Summer comes to an end with a bevy of flicks on August 23 with the crime drama “Blink Twice” starring Zoe Kravitz and Christian Slater. The sci-fi adventure “Slingshot” starring Laurence Fishburne and David Morrisey is on the menu. A remake of the 1994 classic, “The Crow” starring Bill Skarsgard hits the theaters on the same day.

Summer movie season ends with another superhero adventure, “Kraven the Hunter” starring Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Russell Crowe and Ariana DeBose. If you want politics a bit early in 2024, then look for the tale about President Ronald Reagan life with “Reagan” starring Dennis Quaid and Jon Voight. Both films arrive in theaters on August 30, right before Labor Day ushers in fall. So, the options are plenty this summer if you’re headed to the multiplex.