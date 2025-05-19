SANTA MONICA—On May 15, the city of Santa Monica announced in a news release that the Annenberg Community Beach House will kick-off its summer programs on June 8. Such programs include an internet radio station dublab setting a chill tone at Ocean of Sound (age 18+), a curated evening of artists providing restorative listening – above and below the water. Early registration is recommended as the event sells out quickly.

The 13th annual all-ages Cardboard Yacht Regatta will be held Saturday, June 14, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Two-person teams make waves racing colorful themed cardboard and duct tape yachts across the pool. Spectators can attend for free. Regatta participants must pre-register, and the fee is $20 per team.

The Beach House’s popular, recently restored historic pool will open for daily recreational swimming on Sunday, June 15, through Labor Day, September 1. Pool hours are:

-Monday through Thursday, 12-6 p.m.

-Friday through Sunday, 10 a.m.-6 p.m.

-Holiday hours for Juneteenth (June 19) and Labor Day (Sept. 1) are 10 a.m.-6 p.m.

Special events in June celebrating SaMo Pride include Family PRIDE, a free event featuring all ages activities on Friday, June 13 (RSVPs encouraged), and PRIDE Sunset Swim (age 18+), a queer, judgement free space for every and all bodies, with pool floaties and s’mores on Friday, June 20.

Sunset Picnics on June 26, July 17 and August 14 from 5-8 p.m. offer a communal way to connect and unwind. These free events are for all ages. RSVPs are encouraged.

July and August events include Sunset Swims, evening swims (age 18+) with chill vibes, pool floaties and s’mores on July 11 and July 25 and August 8 and August 22 from 6-9 p.m.

The annual Community Picnic on Thursday, July 31, from 5-8 p.m. brings games, crafts and tug-of-war. All are invited to pack a dinner and grab friends for the free event.

Santa Monice Public Library at the Beach, Southern California’s only beachside pop-up library, will feature a no-library-card-required book sign out from the beach reads collection, a relaxing Surfside Lounge, games and a Seaside Storytime on Friday, August 8, from 10 a.m.- 3 p.m. All ages are invited.

Summer-inspired recreation classes include stand-up paddleboard, floating fitness workout and yoga. Kids can enjoy volleyball camps, swimming lessons and Bounce summer camps.

The Beach House is the former seaside estate of silent film actress Marion Davies, and it features public amenities such as a playground, splashpad and courtyard.

Located just off Pacific Coast Highway, or PCH, in Santa Monica, the Annenberg Community Beach House is open to all, accessible and ready to host residents and visitors alike. For more details visit www.annenbergbeachhouse.com.