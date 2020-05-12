UNITED STATES—Talks of beginning the MLB season this July are being held this week.

According to the Los Angeles Daily News, owners met Monday morning and approved a 82 game season that would potentially begin around the fourth of July.

This is only part of the negotiations however. On Tuesday, MLB officials will be meeting with members of the MLB Players Association, who will discuss the safety of the players as well as the potential reduction of the players salaries.

The largest problem will be how the sport will function with regards to the virus and the players safety. One early idea was to have the players quarantined away from their families to minimize the risk of spreading it to them. It is still unclear what procedures will be taken in the new proposal but some players have spoken up on the subject.

The Washington Nationals relief pitcher Sean Doolittle took to Twitter and said that in order for this to really happen, it is necessary to have “health protections for players, families, staff, stadium workers and the workforce it would require to resume a season.”

Another if in this proposal is the financial implications for the players.

A 50/50 revenue split between players and the owners is apparently a part of the said proposal. Baseball has never before had a revenue split. Players have always had a set salary no matter what the revenue is. Players have also already agreed with MLB to be paid their regular salaries. If fifty percent of the games are played, fifty percent of the salary would be paid. Most of the games would be played in empty ballparks as well which would further reduce the players salary.

Tony Clark, who is head of the MLB Players Association told the Atlantic:

“A system that restricts player pay based on revenues is a salary cap, period,” Clark said. “This is not the first salary cap proposal our union has received. It probably won’t be the last.

“That the league is trying to take advantage of a global health crisis to get what they’ve failed to achieve in the past — and to anonymously negotiate through the media for the last several days — suggests they know exactly how this will be received.

“None of this is beneficial to the process of finding a way for us to safely get back on the field and resume the 2020 season — which continues to be our sole focus.”