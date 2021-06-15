MALIBU—The city of Malibu has opened up registration for its summer day camps as of Monday, June 14. The camps are being put on by the city’s Community Services Department.

According to a news release from the city of Malibu, summer day camps will run from June 14 thru August 12. They are open to children between the ages of 5 and 15. Professionals and instructors will be providing sports camps, enrichment camps, and surf camps for children during the summer break for students in the Santa Monica and Malibu school districts.

Sports camps will include basketball, baseball, softball, flag football, soccer, and others that support a fun and training environment. Girls’ sports clinics will include volleyball, soccer, and softball. These clinics are a part of the #PlayLikeAGirlMalibu campaign and require pre-registration. Enrichment camps will include theatre and improv with the Young Actors Project, yoga, arts and crafts, comic book design, and art history.

There are a limited amount of day camps due to COVID-19, and safety protocols will be in place to ensure the health and safety of everyone involved. All staff and program participants will be health screened, temperature checked, and asked to stay home if they are sick or experiencing a fever.

For registration, general information, and the online recreation guide, visit the following website https://www.malibucity.org/336/Day-Camps.