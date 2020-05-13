HOLLYWOOD HILLS—The L.A. Phil announced on Wednesday, May 13 that the Hollywood Bowl would be closing its doors this summer. The news was broken out in a press release, though the Bowl’s website has yet to be updated. It still shows scheduled concerts as early as May 29. The announcement came from the Los Angeles Philharmonic Association. In the release, the Association states the ongoing pandemic as the reason for cancellation.

The Hollywood Bowl is a venue in Los Angeles. From musicals to concerts, to hosting the L.A. Phil, the venue has been running for almost a century. In that time, the longest period it has gone with closed doors has been two weeks. The first closing happened in 1951 due to a financial crisis. A “costly and unpopular” five-night performance of Johann Strauss’s Die Fledermaus, as the Hollywood Bowl’s history website says, caused the venue to shut down. A commission was set up in order to fundraise, and the bowl was running again soon after.

Due to the pandemic, the Bowl had already laid off seasonal workers, but more cuts are expected to happen in light of the new announcement. The L.A. Phil Association is asking customers to consider donating the value of the tickets. For information on donations and getting ticket refunds, please contact the Bowl at information@laphil.org.