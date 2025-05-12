WEST HOLLYWOOD—On Friday, May 9, at approximately 1:45 p.m., a dump truck crashed into Sunset Strip’s iconic nightclub, Whisky A Go-Go located at 8901 W. Sunset Boulevard. No one was hurt in the crash; however, power outages led to disappointment as LA’s ‘Boy Hits Car’ band were headlining the night’s entertainment. They had to cancel their show. It upset traffic in the area for several hours.



The following message posted on the door of Whisky Go-Go:



“We’re grateful no one was hurt, and we appreciate everyone who reached out in concern. It wasn’t the night we planned, but it sure was memorable.”



According to the Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department (LASD) the mishap was caused by brake failure. Work crews were loading the truck with fill-dirt when the brakes failed. The dump truck knocked down a 50-foot power pole, hit a United States Postal Service (USPS) truck, and damaged five vehicles, along with the building in the process.



LASD sent out the following traffic advisory on Nixle:



“Avoid the area: sunset Blvd and Clark Street due to major traffic collision. Due to the traffic collision, some power has been affected, and power is out to some parts of the area. Crews are currently on the scene and working to restore power.”



The following message was posted on the social media page of Boy Hits Car:



“Everyone is ok, but the show at @thewhiskeyagogo tonight is cancelled.”



NBC Newschopper4 caught ariel footage of the entire incident.



Multiple media reporters on the scene captured the responses of onlookers. Apparently, the noise was deafening as some indicated, they thought it was “An earthquake.” Another suggested their time had come, “I thought I was dying.”



Well, it wasn’t the rapture nor was it an earthquake, but as the owners of the 60+ year old legendary nightclub reflected, it was “memorable”; one for the history books for sure.



