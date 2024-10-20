HOLLYWOOD- Sunsets are truly beautiful, actually spectacular how everyone experiences a sunset so differently. Watching a sunset is truly awe-inspiring and breathtaking. No two sunsets are ever the same, each one is unique. While no words, photos, or videos truly capture the beauty of watching a glorious sunset in person it’s interpreted differently by each person. Every sunset is truly a journey, a journey that is engraved in your memory forever. Whether you’re sitting on the beach, hiking in the mountains in upstate New York, or doing the trails in Coldwater Canyon Park, you will see panoramic views of the city and mountains.

While, some of us are staring into the sunset, other are gearing up to celebrate 40 years of West Hollywood. It’s 40th year of Cityhood is on November 29, 2024. People from all over the globe visit West Hollywood for its iconic destinations such as The Sunset Strip which is known for its connection to music, entertainment, architecture, fashion, and culture making. West Hollywood is commonly known as WeHo, and they are ready to party for this amazing event. Believe it or not, West Hollywood started out as a hub for up-and-coming artists, and has grown to become a mecca of renowned galleries and innovative design hubs, such as the Leica Store and Gallery Los Angeles. Interior design aficionados, enjoy Pacific Design Center, with its 1.6 million square foot architectural gem of interior design showrooms.

If you are visiting and need a glamourous night out, the Mondrian Hotel is known for its floor-to-ceiling windows framing epic views of the Hollywood Hills. The ivy-covered iconic Skybar at the Mondrian Los Angeles is always party ready with an inviting pool. The underwater music is a favorite little secret. Time can be spent snacking at the buzzy in-house eatery Casa Madera, a great spot for elevated cuisine with such specialties like wagyu paninis. Feeling romantic, try Amour. It’s a French-Japanese bistro with a beautiful fireplace, a library filled with vintage books, and one of the most beautiful patios on the West coast. Another Michelin-rated spot is Connie &Ted’s, Gracias Madre, and the fresh and modern Sushi Ginza.

Sometimes you just want to see celebrities, so just head to The Comedy Store, its been around since 1972, and enjoy a burger at Craig’s. In the mood to feel like you’ve been transported to an iconic movie-set, stop by the 1920s-themed Delilah for some drinking and dancing. Celebrity sightings are very frequent at Catch LA, including an all-star line-up of actors, musicians, pro-athletes and super-models. This is definitely the place to see and be seen. The sleek restaurant serves up an elegant Asian-fusion dishes with a retractable rooftop. Dress code is smart-casual.

We can’t forget to name the rock n’roll legend, the Sunset Marquis Hotel that opened in the 1960s with, yes, The Doors, The Who, Led Zeppelin and more. Over the decades, Bar 1200 (The Whiskey Bar) has drawn A-list regulars and remains a staple for creative minds. By day, the hotel is calm, with its outdoor restaurant Cavatina, surrounded by a koi pond and lush greenery, which is simply beautiful. In the mood for a lobster dinner, Olivetta’s has an array of Mediterranean plates. It’s even more delicious if your favorite celebrity is seated nearby enjoying the same meal.

Want to listen to a good rock show? The Viper Room, burst onto the West Hollywood scene in 1993 (co-founded by Johnny Depp) as a hangout for the who of L.A.. yes Kate Moss celebrated her 21st birthday there. Many lucky visitors have enjoyed jam sessions featuring Johnny Cash, Keith Richards, Slash, Sheryl Crow, Lenny Kravitz and many more.

Another music venue which you can’t miss is the Roxy Theatre. This historic space was immortalized in Bob Marley and the Wailers’ beloved live music album Live at the Roxy, with additional albums recorded over the years by the likes of Springsteen, Chuck Berry, Linda Rondstadt, Guns N’ Roses and more. It was also the site of the first Rocky Horror Picture Show, with an audience that included John Lennon, Mick Jagger and Cher. The Whisky a Go Go, The Troubadour and The Abbey are also worth stopping by.

Rose’s Scoop: OZMA is happening on Friday, November 29,2024 at the Troubadour. Tickets are extremely hard to come by.