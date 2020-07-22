BEVERLY HILLS—After Governor Newsom announced California’s plans for reopening schools in the fall, Superintendent Dr. Bregy released an update on how this would affect the Beverly Hills Unified School District in a video posted to YouTube.

The governor stated that counties on California’s Monitoring List cannot open for in-person instruction until their county has been off the Monitoring List for 14 consecutive days. Since Los Angeles County is on that Monitoring List, they will begin the school year with distanced learning.

There are still be two options for students in the fall. Option one remains the same as before; the Independent Learning Center also known as the ILC. This is an exclusively online option for the first full semester. Interested families must submit an application, which can be found online, to be considered. The application is due Monday, July 27 at 8 a.m.

Option two will replace the previous plan of hybrid learning. It will be called “Live at BHUSD,” and is the automatic default option for students who don’t apply to be a part of the ILC. Classes will be arranged to mirror the bell schedule, and more information on this new format will be released later this week with the district’s official reopening plan.

“I want to assure you that any distanced learning that may occur will not resemble home-learning 2.0. In March, BHUSD responded with very little notice to any emergency situation. Now we’re in a radically different place. Not only have our students, parents, and teachers grown and learned from last semester, but also the Governor has clarified the following areas which will help creating uniformity in expectations. There must be meaningful instruction,” said Dr. Bregy.

School is expected to be scheduled to start on August 17.