UNITED STATES−Supreme Court Justice, Ruth Bader Ginsburg passed away on Friday, September 18, at the age of 87. She was surrounded by family in her home in Washington D.C.

Ginsberg died due to complications of metastatic pancreatic cancer. She was the second woman to be appointed to the U.S. Supreme Court. She was appointed in 1993 by former President Bill Clinton and served the court for 27 years.

She leaves behind two children, Jane Carol Ginsburg (George Spera) and James Steven Ginsburg (Patricia Michaels), six grandchildren, one great-grandchild.

Chief Justice John G. Roberts wrote, “Our Nation has lost a jurist of historic stature. We at the Supreme Court have lost a cherished colleague. Today, we mourn, but with confidence, that future generations will remember Ruth Bader Ginsburg as we knew her−a a tireless resolute champion of justice.”

She wrote the book, “My Own Words” in 2016.

“Women will only have true equality when men share with them the responsibility of bringing up the next generation,” said Ginsberg.

Ruth Bader was born in Brooklyn, New York in 1933 and married Martin D. Ginsburg in 1954. He preceded her in death in 2010.

Ginsburg was a Harvard Law graduate and an LLB from Columbia Law School. She served as a law clerk under the judge of the U.S. District Court, the Honorable Edward L. Palmieri, for the southern district of New York from 1959-1961.

From 1961–1963, she was a research associate and later associate director of the Columbia Law School Project on International Procedure. She was a Professor of Law at Rutgers University School of Law from 1963–1972, and Columbia Law School from 1972–1980, and a fellow at the Center for Advanced Study in the Behavioral Sciences in Stanford, California from 1977–1978.

In 1971, she was instrumental in launching the Women’s Rights Project of the American Civil Liberties Union and served as the ACLU’s General Counsel from 1973–1980, and on the National Board of Directors from 1974–1980.

She was appointed as a judge of the United States Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit in 1980. Ginsburg served the court as a judge and a Justice for more than four decades and was served by 159 law clerks.

A private interment service will be held at Arlington National Cemetery.