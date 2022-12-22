MALIBU—Los Angeles County Health Department issued bacteria warnings for six beaches including Surfrider Beach in Malibu on Wednesday, December 21.

The other beaches include Topanga County Beach, the Santa Monica Pier, Mother’s Beach in Marina del Rey, Venice City Beach and Manhattan County Beach.

The department of public health discourages swimming in the water at the beach because it may cause illness. Warning signs may be posted at each beach location.

To view a list of the locations visit the Public Health Department’s website at: http://publichealth.lacounty.gov/. The list will be updated when conditions change and the water is found to be safe.