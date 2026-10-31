HOLLYWOOD—Wow, Steffy Forrester is actually going along with Carter Walton’s surrogacy plot on “The Bold and the Beautiful.” She was apprehensive, but with constant pushing and Finn learning the truth the secret should have been spilled, correct? Nope. Finn was in uproar and the couple had some major friction. His wife could not give him a logical explanation for not talking about this massive life change and looping him in the discussion before making the decision.

Finn wanted answers from Steffy and Steffy could not give him single one. Before you know it, Steffy, Finn and Daphne were in Finn’s office with Li discussing the situation. The big reveal came with Steffy being pregnant. Talk about shocked faces, there were plenty, especially Li. Daphne was over the moon, and Carter was guilt ridden, but was more concerned about the secret coming to light. Steffy was virtually in tears knowing she is going to have to give her own child up to someone else. Do I think that will actually happen in the end? Not a chance.

Here comes the interesting element. Li decided to do an ultrasound to test the child’s heart rate. Li was stunned to hear how strong the child’s heartrate was so strong for Steffy to just get pregnant. Yes, things are starting to raise suspicion, which means Carter and Steffy tryst could come to light much sooner than expected. Li is going to discuss with Finn her concerns and that is going to have him thinking and his instinct will kick into full gear.

Carter you might be on cloud nine right now, but you better be prepared for the massive bomb to drop because your world is about to be blown to bits. This is a storyline that I never saw coming, but I’m intrigued to see the aftermath of this secret coming to light and seeing how many worlds explode as a result.

The other storyline is the wrath of Katie Logan. Brooke and Donna all of a sudden care about the power dynamics that Katie has with her company and is running things with an iron fist. Really Brooke? You disowned your sister; you made it clear she was not part of the Logan family any longer. You made Katie into what she has currently become, and to be honest, I like what I’m seeing from her.

Katie is no longer allowing people to bully or push her around; she is in control of her life and there are some people who don’t like that. In particular, Brooke Logan. Brooke needs to take a hard look in the mirror and realize that she is not as innocent as she likes to portray to the world. You slept with your sister’s husband, not once, but twice. The first time you got pregnant.

C’mon! You know what you did was wrong, yet you still did it. The worst part of it, is Katie forgave you the first go around and you did it again anyway. I get that is family, but if my sibling did such a thing, I’m not sure if forgiveness would be in my heart and I would have every right to feel that way.

Brooke has gone to Bill Spencer of all people begging for help, as she is reeling from Zende now leaving Forrester for better days at Logan. Katie already senses something is off, because Bill of all people pushed her to be this blunt in the business arena and now, he wants her to pull back. Oh, when Katie learns that Brooke tried to appeal to Bill, her husband of all people, that fear is going to take over, and Bill and Brooke better be seriously worried.

Eric, Donna and Brooke are all whining about Forrester finally being dealt a deck of bad cards and having to play with them, as Logan sees success. Also, can we kill this Dylan versus Katie storyline. It’s boring and not in the least bit interesting, and if the writers are planning to put Darcy and Wyatt together, please don’t. I already forgot Wyatt and Katie were an item, jeez, Bill, you and your son shared the same woman!

We are literally going into November Sweeps next week, and I think some chaos is about to erupt on “The Bold and the Beautiful” that changes things for months, perhaps years to come.