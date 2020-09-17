SANTA MONICA—An unidentified man reportedly committed suicide by jumping from the third floor rooftop of the Santa Monica Place shopping center on Wednesday, September 16 around 10:35 a.m., according to surveillance video footage from the popular outdoor strip mall.

Authorities discovered the body of the deceased in the center portion of the establishment. The individual was pronounced dead on the scene by police officers and paramedics.

Based on footage, the individual was not accompanied by another person, before jumping. Foul play is not said to be a factor in the death, the Santa Monica Police Department reported. The name of the victim has not yet been disclosed to the public.

Data from the coroner’s office noted this as the fifth suicide to occur in the region in 2020. Since February 2018, a total of 13 people have committed suicide in Santa Monica. One suicide was the result of a self-inflicted gunshot wound. The other involved the individual jumping in front of an oncoming train.