HOLLYWOOD—Last week was no blindside it was so obvious that TK was being booted from Tuku, I was not surprised that Tiyana sent him packing and Gabe wasting his idol for no reason. This week’s episode, ‘Belly of the Beast,’ witnessed the aftermath of that vote with Kyle realizing he might be on the bottom after Tiyana turned on him. So, Gabe played his idol out of fear of being like the group of players from last season who went out all with idols in their pockets.

Kyle seemed poised, but I do not understand this notion that Caroline and Sue assuming they are these power players. The delusion is too much. NO, you’re not, it was Tiyana that made that move happen. If she didn’t you guys would have been going to rocks. Sue, you’re talking a bit much for a player who hasn’t done much. Over at Gata, the players were having trouble sleeping at night.

Anika and Rachel wanted to improve the camp, Sam was annoyed and he started to unleash his frustrations. Andy picked up on that friction between Anika and Sam and planned to utilize that to his advantage in the game. Yeah, I can see Sam’s frustration with Anika. She would definitely get on my nerves. An argument over a clothes line. Rome is definitely annoying everyone back at Lavo. He felt a bit underappreciated. Oh, this war between Aysha and Rome is hilarious. These two are indeed after one another.

Are we seriously spending time chatting about the foods that Sam has or hasn’t eaten in his life. Andy are you seriously handing over your Shot in the Dark to Sierra to prove trust for what? You are in the middle of two duos Andy, use it to your advantage. Gabe wanted to pick up Kyle thinking that he could be controlled, but Kyle is no dummy Gabe. Gabe wanted to target Tiyana, and Kyle spilled that tea to Sue, Caroline and Tiyana.

Sue overlooked Gabe, you’re trying to focus on a sole vote from Kyle and you’re forcing tension that you don’t need at this point in the game. C’mon don’t tell me we’re bringing the ‘Journey’ element back to the game. We are, and those three players were Kyle, Anika and Rome. Yes, everyone who needs a possible advantage is actually getting one. Kyle spilled that TK was gone and Rome was ecstatic. Anika you’re spilling information, and so is Rome, targeting Sol, Aysha, Sam, Sierra; what is the purpose here people. You pick from the bag, advantage, lose a vote or lose your vote for two Tribal Councils.

Damn, Kyle lost his vote, Ankita also lost her vote, jeez the people who need their votes are losing it. Of course, Rome gets another advantage. He gets the opportunity to steal a vote. Anika and Kyle should have picked again, you’re already disadvantaged; you could have gained a steal a vote despite losing your own vote.

What will people spill upon returning back to camp. Everyone at Lavo was wanting to hear what Rome would spill? Anika spilled that people think Sierra and Sam are a couple. Kyle spilled the truth that he lost his vote. Sue was looking at this as an opportunity to send Kyle packing. Anika was smart and lied about losing her vote, but she spilled the truth to Rachel and Sierra.

Rome lied, but no one was buying what he was selling. Aysha didn’t buy it and neither did Sol. Rome spilled to Teeny that he could steal a vote, so Teeny was feeling like she was in serious danger if she turned on him. So Kishan, Rome, Teeny and Genevive are a four, and Aysha and Sol are on the outs here.

Time for an Immunity Challenge that involves water. Kishan spilled that he took swimming lessons so that he could compete. Yeah, Rome is starting to annoy me, his arrogance is a bit much for me. Genevieve was hoping for an advantage because she had to sit out, but there was nothing there. Tuku had an early lead thanks to Kyle. Andy was falling behind for Gata, but they managed to catch up as Kishan and Aysha fell behind a bit. I’m worried about Lavo, as Teeny fell back into the water pushing them further behind.

This puzzle is quite complicated to say the least. Gata managed to come from behind to garner the win, followed by Tuku and Lavo going to Tribal Council. The tension is building at Lavo as Teeny was concerned about battle lines being drawn. She wants to protect Kishan and realizes that she either has to send Sol or Aysha out of the game. Teeny is playing quite smart. Rome wants Aysha, Teeny redirected things to Sol. Teeny is good. Here is a concern about a Shot in the Dark being played. Rome spilled to Sol that Aysha is the target, but he was not buying what was being sold. This feels too obvious, and Sol is not that stupid.

Kishan and Teeny spilled that Rome has an idol and he will be playing it. Aysha truly wants to save Sol and she wanted to point the finger at Genevieve to separate Rome from having that power. I want to see how this TC unfolds as this feels like it could be very intense. The tension between these six is unbelievable, Kishan why the hell would you throw out the core four. The looks are going crazy, people are hinting all over the place and I’m so nervous. There is way too much code talking here, like I have no idea who is about to be sent packing.

Rome played his idol on himself, so let the votes be read. Genevieve, Sol and Aysa and Rome all got votes, and in the midst of it, Aysha was blindsided from the game, and Rome got his way. That vote was brutal. I’m kind of ready to see Rome and Genevieve get taken out sooner than later. I guess my rooting interest is in Tiyana and Kyle from Tuku, they’re the most likeable for me out of all the characters remaining in the game. Until next week “Survivor” fanatics