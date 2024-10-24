HOLLYWOOD—It was a brutal blindside last week on “Survivor 47” as Anika found herself flabbergasted after she was voted out by Sam and Sierra and Rachel realized she was on the bottom. This week’s episode, ‘Feel the FOMO’ amped things up as the merge of all 3 tribes got underway. WOW, Sierra and Sam are doing terrible recuperation from that blindside, especially with a merge coming up and they have no clue that its about to happen.

Rachel, yeah, you jump ship and you do it as soon as you hit the beach and you can start chatting with others. You already have Caroline and Teeny you can play with and there are others who will play with you. At Gata, Rachel read the happy news that the merge is happening. The news was also delivered to Lavo and Tuku learned that the other players would become part of their camp.

Sue was petrified that others were coming to their camp and she realized her idol was not fully clean. She heard the boats fast-approaching as she was cleaning things. Tiyana spotted a sign that changes the game, an advantage that will help the players in the game. Start moving, what the hell are ya’ll just sitting there for!

The scramble started, and everyone went hunting. Kyle you were close to that advantage that looked like it was in the water Dammit Genevieve why are your listening to Sam, there was the advantage. A group of people wanted to get to know one another, and plenty of others. Sol and Sue bonded, Teeny and Sam did. Sol had the right mind, GO LOOK FOR THE ADVANTAGE, and Sierra and a few others spotted a ton of red paint at the Tuku. Uh-oh, Sue you might be in trouble.

Teeny and the others found pieces of the red pottery paint. Yes, Caroline connected the dots and realized that Sue has the idol. Great catch, Caroline, she is starting to make me like her. Sue was paranoid as hell, and she is not a good actor. Genevieve decided to swim to that buoy, and good thing she did because it’s an advantage and it’s a big one. Genevieve’s advantage we will not know what it is until the Challenge. Wow, Tiyana realized that Sue also has the idol, which has Sue concerned.

Rome started to cozy up to Sue chatting about Kyle thinking Sam was a big threat and then mentioned Tiyana, Caroline and Sue. Sue was not pleased and it looks like Tuku is about to turn on itself. However, Rome was doing a bit too much, talking to Tiyana and Sam. Antennas went up for Tiyana, and she alerted Sol and Andy and THANKFULLY some has clocked his game and it was Sol of all people. Sol relayed that information to Kyle and he’s exposed.

Kyle exposed Rome at the water well, Genevieve did hear that news, and it’s a question if she tells her ally about it. Things are changing in the “Survivor” game as it became clear the mergetory of the past is just that, the past. Jeff revealed this time choices can be made, with 2 teams of 6. The winning team will earn a meal, the team win is NOT a victory. The six will compete for individual immunity, and one person will be safe, but NOT everyone else. Oh, I love this, 1 person safe, everyone else is vulnerable. Genevieve discovered her advantage is that she can simply move directly to the INDIVIDUAL CHALLENGE. That is huge!

Man we get a schoolyard pick, I don’t like that, I would prefer for things to be random. Sierra, Rachel, Sam, Sue, Kyle and Teeny are team Yellow. Rome, Caroline, Andy, Gabe, Tiyana and Sol are on Team Blue. Both teams ae neck and neck in this challenge, which we all know will culminate with a puzzle. Yellow was struggling on that last stage of getting up the ramp, great teamwork by Andy and Gabe to help Caroline up the ramp.

I swear Rome is going to be the reason Blue loses, Sol was trying to help Rome and Gabe, but they refused to listen, giving Yellow the edge here. Yellow won, allowing Sam, Sierra, Rachel, Sue, Kyle and Teeny to compete with Genevieve for the merge and safety. This is the balance beam and balancing a ball at the same time. Sierra dropped first in the actual Immunity Challenge, followed by Sam. I swear Jeff Probst talks too damn much during these challenges; no wonder people lose composure because he’s always yapping nonstop.

In the second stage, it was only Teeny, Kyle and Sue remaining, after Rachel and Genevieve dropped. Teeny took her eyes off the prize and it was between Kyle and Sue, going to the steepest plank. I feel like Sue might claim this, but Kyle won the Individual Immunity and I was happy to see him claim the victory. Oh, Rome you in danger. Those enjoying the feast are totally going to bond. That is 7 against 6. They could control the votes on who goes home, but remember Sue has an idol, and we still have that amulet in play for Andy, Teeny and Caroline.

Sam is a bit annoying at times. Teeny was waiting for the conversation about Tribal Council. It seems like everyone wanted Rome, and it feels too obvious and I forgot that Kyle doesn’t have a vote. That means you have 6 to 6. Sue tossed out Andy as a backup. Sierra and Sam didn’t like hearing that. Damn, ya’ll just tossed Andy like that, and I hope Teeny uses that to her advantage. Ok, the Amulet might come into play. Andy, Tiyanna and Sol realized that Rome is a pain in the ass possibly being taken out is a good thing, and Rome you want to target Sol of all people and Caroline was buying it, but I really hope Tiyana was not buying it.

The others returned back to camp, and Rome you are not as powerful as you think you are. Ome thought he convinced so many people, but his delusion is about to be his downfall. He is getting the dodo edit. Wow, Sol is about to use what Sam told him about Andy, which is something to be cautious of. This edit feels way too obvious for me. Now the game really starts as we’re one unified family, and I feel like we have at least 2 maybe 3 vote outs before the jury starts.

Rome is indeed a great narrator; I have to admit it. Jeff you are giving it away that Rome is going home because you’re talking about a blindside. Caroline, Andy and Teeny played the amulet together forming an idol for Teeny who GOT NOT VOTES! Oh, Sam didn’t like he got a vote, neither did Andy. The episode did a terrible job making it appear as if Rome was not the target.

Andy didn’t like hearing that he was a backup plan and he’s going to be out for blood when he finds out Sierra and Sam tossed him to the wolves. Next is looking like some serious fun erupting, until next Wednesday “Survivor” fanatics!