HOLLYWOOD—Last week’s lost of Tiyana from Tuku right before the jury was just brutal and I mean brutal on “Survivor.” However, it is what it is and the game continues with this week’s episode, “He’s All That,’ as it became clear that Sol and Rachel are about to be a force to reckon with. Sam tried to do his best to butter up to Rachel, who he already blindsided Anika by sending her home.

Sol is totally building allies in this episode, which makes me wonder if he could be in trouble. First, Rachel, now Kyle. Caroline delivered a surprise to the tribe, as they discovered the ‘Survivor’ auction is back in the mix. The players had to scramble to locate tubes full of cash to purchase the goodies. Sierra was killing it on finding the cash, while Andy and Sam struggled to locate cash. Andy was in panic mode yet again, just walking past a ton of tubes with cash, and that was a first, Andy didn’t have a single tube of cash.

Sierra had the most amount of money with $1060, with Andy having $0, so he didn’t have to worry about losing his vote at the Tribal Council. Again, too much uncertainty in this game. We know the person with the most money after the auction ends loses their vote at the next TC. Sol got potato chips and cola for $60. Remember some of these bids can be surprises. Teeny spent $640 for Macaroni and Cheese. Was that smart? I don’t know.

The third item was a big surprise, and I feel sorry for her if it’s something bad. Nope. She got a Margarita, chips, salsa and guacamole. Yeah, I think this fourth item might be a stunner and it was Buffalo Wings, carrots and celery. Kyle is a vegan, and broke his commitment by eating some wings. Jeff offered Gabe a potential trade, and Gabe purchased a fresh coconut with water for only $660. Sol hit the jackpot with a giant apple pie, and $60 extra dollars. Yeah, “Survivor” is really testing the players when it comes to them being at risk. Rachel did get a great deal a burger, fries and a beer.

Rachel spotted a tiny piece of paper in her fries, so here we go with another unexpected advantage in the game, when Genevieve earned a platter of pastries. So we have up to 9 items, and Sue you better spend your money, as it was a “Survivor” breakfast. The price is $200, and they have to compete for it, Sue, Sam, Caroline and Sierra are all competing for it, and they have to eat 2 grubs; first person to eat both gets the actual good food. No way I’m eating those things and NOT getting something out of it. Congrats Sam, I hope it was worth it.

Jeez, 10 items and Sue got a burrito and spent all her money on the item which was fish eyes and she got $60 back. Jeez, Item 12, Sierra got to share peanut butter and chocolate. Yeah, she could have given some of it to Andy. So Sam with the most money left over, doesn’t get to vote at the upcoming Tribal Council. Rachel’s clue was to a Hidden Immunity Idol sewn into the tarp at the shelter. Sierra wanted to align with Lavo to take out Tuku, and Teeny wanted to target Kyle because of his immunity prowess.

However, Genevieve has other plans and chatted with Sue and Caroline and wanted to go after one of the Gata members. Oh, Genevieve you want to go after Rachel, and she might have that idol, so seeing Sue, Caroline or even Genevieve blindsided would be so much fun. Rachel managed to get that idol and gosh she totally needs it! Damn these twists are pissing me off. Why do 2 people have to be safe, why can’t it just be one person? So now you have the longest lasting guy and woman who will both have Individual Immunity?!

So much for Sam and Genevieve being safe, followed by Teeny, Sierra, Gabe and Caroline. Rachel tried to fight back, while Sue was pretty solid. Andy and Kyle was battling, and Sue and Rachel, but ultimately Sue was victorious. Would Kyle pull off a three-peat increasing his competitive prowess? Andy put up a battle, but Kyle ultimately had the edge, and with so many wins, there is no way he makes it to the end.

Looks like many are looking at Gabe or Caroline, with Gabe being the easy fish. Sierra alerted Andy that Gabe is the target, but Andy wanted to make a move against former allies Sierra and Sam and wanted to utilize Caroline to make the move. Oh, looks like Sierra could be in some serious trouble. Genevieve and Sol wanted to target Gata, which Teeny didn’t want to do that, but realized Sam is a bigger fish to go after. However, Caroline, Genevieve and Sue wanted Rachel, but they don’t know she has an idol, and the tension was building for Rachel.

Sol wants to keep Rachel, so everyone wants something else, so this Tribal Council might be quite fun people. Yeah, Sam and Sierra were picking up on the vibes, and Gabe, what the hell are you saying. Why? Why are you clueing in the potential targets on what is planned for the next vote out. Sam is quite vulnerable because he has no vote to play with. I feel chaos is brewing, and I wonder who is in the firing squad. Rachel does feel the bad energy, and I hope she plays that idol blowing up some games in the process, I want to be shocked for once, which it has been a while since that happened for me on “Survivor.”

Rachel’s intuition was perfect and she played her Shot in the Dark. Oh, that was a move and she picked up on it, and then used her Shot in the Dark. However, it was Sam and Sierra in trouble, which is smart that Rachel still has her idol to play. Yeah, Sierra and Sam both received 4 votes. So it was a tie and a revote had to come into play. Sierra gets to revote in this revote and without Rachel’s vote it is apparent that Sam is about to be sent packing. Sam was fuming that Andy played him. I didn’t expect to Sierra taken out of the game over Sam, and Teeny your apologies doesn’t help you. If anything it hurts your game I think. Andy that gleeful smile was fun, but I think you’re drawing dead in the game.

I can see Sam and Rachel going on a warpath for vengeance now, and I hate to say it, its time for Andy to be humbled just a little bit. Sam is going to war next week so I am eager to see things unfold on “Survivor 47.”