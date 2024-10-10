HOLLYWOOD—It was tough to see Aysha get the boot last week on “Survivor,” but I have a feeling that Rome and Genevieve will have their comeuppance real soon. This week’s episode, ‘Is That Blood in Your Hair?” witnessed the fallout of that vote at Lavo. Sol was upset at Teeny and Kishan for not voting against Rome, he was not pleased, but Teeny fessed up to placing the vote on Sol. She admitted she couldn’t vote Aysha, even Kishan was stunned by Teeny’s vote. Rome being Rome was celebrating in his glory, gosh this guy being taken out will be hilarious to see.

Back at Gato, it was hilarious that Sierra and Sam are still bickering about being aligned, while Sierra, Anika and Rachel are a trio of 3. Over at Tuku, Sue was having a breakdown, and Gabe utilized that to his advantage. Why is Sue lying about her age? I am glad she is spending her time looking for an idol, but she found the Beware Advantage. This map to the idol was quite specific and she can’t vote without that idol, and she found it right away. Damn this is brutal as it makes it obvious someone found something. It is red paint, i.e. blood all over the place. Sue did her best to clean it up as much as possible, but forgot a few spots.

Tiyana and Caroline stumbled upon Sue and spotted ‘blood’ on her chin and hair. Tiyana realized Sue was up to no good. Seriously is this the idol hunting episode? Rome went searching for another idol, and so was everyone else on the tribe, including Sol. Rome what the hell. I would look for the idol even more because you just threatened me. Like Rome is seriously pissing me off right now, I would want his ass out.

What is Rome’s antics rubbing Genevieve the wrong way? Oh, this is a crack that is intriguing to see. Wow, that is brutal for Sierra and Rachel tossing his Shot in the Dark. That is just annoying, and Andy is getting the dodo edit, as Sam is planning to utilize him for his advantage. Why would Sierra spill the ‘Breadwinners’ alliance to Andy who spilled that tea to Sam. This caused friction between Sam and Sierra. Sierra realized Andy might be troublesome.

Early for an Immunity Challenge, so I’m expecting another ‘Journey’ of sorts. Didn’t we just do one of these similar type puzzles. Jeez, “Survivor” has to change up their competitions because they are becoming boring. Winners garner chickens that lay eggs, second place earns 6 eggs. Lavo was on a role thanks to Sol. Gata and Tuku has a good momentum on the puzzle, but Lavo was struggling because of Rome. Gata claimed the first Immunity Tribal, where Lavo was doing absolutely nothing; it was quite embarrassing to say the least. As it was obvious Caroline and Gabe claimed safety.

With that said, Lavo is headed back to TC, hmm, looks like Rome could be in serious trouble here. This time Gata can send someone from each tribe on a journey. So Andy, Teeny and Caroline were going on the opportunity to garner an advantage in the game. We still have nearly an hour left. Sam you don’t want to kill the chickens right away. Utilize them for eggs as that is protein. Then at some point you can eat one of the chickens.

Back at Lavo, the morale was down especially for Rome who realized he could possibly be in some trouble. Wow, Kishan wanted to push Genevieve to utilize the Steal the Vote for a latter time. Something is amiss here, I feel like Rome is about to be blindsided in a way he never expected. I will admit the strategy that Rome is using is intriguing, but I don’t think Genevieve will like to hear this. Kishan came up with a plan to place 2 votes on Rome to send Rome out the game. It is indeed a move that would be fun as hell to see it. This seems too obvious so early.

Caroline you’re just spilling and for what? Is this the new trend. Andy was smart not to speak until the merge! That is the approach I would take. However, Teeny spilled that Sol and Rome are at odds, and this game is about gambling. If no one sacrifices their vote, all 3 will lose their vote at the next TC. Yes, Teeny, you need your vote you’re going to TC. Teeny I would not have sacrificed my vote, but it was an advantage. Ugh, we are bringing the Amulet back into the game. Three must be used together, two must be used together or a single one is an idol.

Yeah, I don’t love this new twist, it is NOT GIVING MUCH power shift in my opinion. Andy you shared your details about the Amulet, so did Caroline, Teeny only spilled to Kishan and Genevieve, however, this obvious vote was not good, as Genevieve was not pleased to hear her name was tossed by Kishan.

Oh, this looks intriguing and Genevieve picked up on that. Genevieve warned Rome that he is in trouble, Rome was flabbergasted that NOT everyone loved him. Genevieve warned Sol, who was against the move against Kishan. C’mon Sol open your eyes and play the game for the time being. Really, Rome showing a bit of regret, cause he needs Sol now. This Tribal Council is about to be very exciting to say the least.

Sol spilled that Rome threatened him about the Steal of Vote. I would be sending Rome out of this game as soon as possible. Kishan gave his perspective on personalities clashing. Its simple, Rome steals Kishan’s vote, and he places 2 votes on Kishan and Genevieve votes out Kishan. Genevieve felt a bit intrigued, and Rome stole Kishan’s vote, as I predicted.

Yeah, it feels obvious that Kishan is about to get the boot. However, I need Rome out of this game, I want to see him GONE, as soon as possible! Teeny was just flabbergasted by what was unfolding. She lost an ally, and you can bet Teeny is going to get her revenge on Rome and Genevieve. Sol and Teeny will align and Teeny I can see being out for major blood and I cannot wait. Next week should be very exciting as a new twist comes into the game.