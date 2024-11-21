HOLLYWOOD—Well, looks like Teeny is indeed on a revenge tour against Genevieve in the latest episode of “Survivor.” Yeah, Genevieve your game has been exploded and this week’s episode, ‘Loyal to the Soil’ shows that Teeny is never going to trust this woman again. Sorry Genevieve, the water works isn’t doing anything for me. Andy and Genevieve were chatting about taking a shot at Tuku and it looks like Gabe or Kyle could be in serious trouble. Sam warned Andy that Genevieve worries him as a player. Andy you’re getting a bit messy, be careful as it might come back to bite you later.

The Blue team consisting of Rachel, Sam and Kyle won a reward challenge at the Sanctuary giving them an opportunity to feast and to bond at the same time. I like seeing those three as a possible trio moving forward in the game. I don’t know if Kyle throwing out Gabe’s name is smart, considering that there is four Tuku, and Kyle being just as dangerous Gabe.

Genevieve was also thrown out as a target, without getting much input from Rachel. Yeah, Genevieve might be in serious trouble, because Rachel has her eyes set on her as well, but the trust issue is big with Rachel as Sam has burned her. Andy wanted to build a relationship with Sue and wanted to take her to the Final three. Andy is aware that Sue is NOT A FAN of Kyle, and she has wanted him out ever since he wrote her name down that 1 time. Geez, Sue get over it already. Andy added fuel to the fire.

Teeny picked up on the energy between Gabe and Kyle, they want each other out. So at this point in the episode, we have Kyle, Genevieve and Gabe as potential vote outs for this episode. Teeny liked what Sam was selling, but she has to be weary of him because he’s already stated he will burn her. Teeny’s story was really touching and her being so open and honest in her confessional was gut-punching to watch.

For this Immunity Challenge, Sam was not willing to sacrifice his Shot in the Dark to get a bag of rice. I think Sam made Gabe think he convinced him regarding giving up a Shot in Dark for a bag of damn rice. Sorry. No, I would not have made that trade. It is just dumb. This Immunity Challenge was all about balance yet again. Hmm, now that I think about it, all the challenges are about balance. Caroline was the first to drop after two balls were introduced, soon followed by Andy, Rachel, Genevieve and Gabe. So, the final round involves three balls and Sam, Kyle, Teeny and Sue were looking for victory.

Teeny was first out, followed by Sam, with Kyle and Sue fighting for Immunity yet again, but it was Kyle who edged out the victory. I’m sorry, but Kyle is a damn excellent competitor. Gabe you might be in some serious trouble. The only problem with Kyle winning is the moment he loses immunity, the tribe will be stupid not to get him the boot. Tuku wanted to target Genevieve, while Sam and Teeny wanted Gabe out. Andy don’t go it, if you don’t take out a Tuku that gives them nearly all the control of the vote outs.

Caroline wanted to target Gabe and voiced that concern to Andy and Teeny, and she was concerned about breaking trust with Sue in the process. Rachel really wanted Genevieve, not Gabe. Kyle had it spot on, if he takes out Gabe he is the next sitting duck. Rachel wanted to target Genevieve, and she picked up on the vibes that she is in danger. Girl you are in danger big time! Genevieve and Gabe realized that one of them could be sent packing tonight, so this is intriguing.

Oh, the rain is pouring down so this could be an exciting Tribal Council. This boring, as Sierra uttered, it was not worth it to give up that Shot in the Dark for a bag of rice for the tribe. This TC is totally dragging, the conversations are just pointless. Get to the damn vote already. Genevieve thought she was a goner, but nope, the tribe was smart and sent Gabe packing, which blindsided Sue in the process. Yes, Sue, Caroline played you. That might come back and bite her, as Gabe called out Caroline for making the move.

We’re down to the final eight and we’re nearing the finish line. I would love, just love to see an idol played and a player in serious jeopardy save themselves while making a massive move at the same time. Until next week “Survivor” fanatics!