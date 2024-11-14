HOLLYWOOD—The jury is underway on season 47 of “Survivor.” The only players truly blindsided were Sierra and Sam, but Sam is still in the game and out for blood. This week’s episode, ‘Nightmare Fuel’ witnessed utter chaos, and I’m hoping we finally get a Tribal Council where everyone can vote and only 1 person is safe. Sam did his best to contain his emotions, and not blow up, if anything it looks like Gata is dead, but Rachel and Sam are tighter no more than ever, as they realized Andy and Lavo (Teeny, Genevieve and Sol) aren’t to be trusted.

Rachel you’re right, you have to play nice, even though you don’t trust any of these people, you need them in the game. Love that strategy by Rachel, she knew she wasn’t in trouble, so she saved her idol for another day. Andy you may have burned potential votes from people you may need to win this game. Sam is not working with you further, and Rachel is simply giving you lip service to put you at ease.

Andy not sure you should have given Rachel that info on Kyle being a threat. That could be used against you at some point. Teeny was trying to do her best to calm things over with Sam, but Sam had an axe to grind with Lavo, he wants to strike at them and I love that! Sol, Genevieve and Teeny are so snowed by things, that is the mistake you make when it comes to “Survivor” trusting people after a major blindside.

Gabe was listed as a potential threat for the Lavo members, who they see aligned with Caroline and Sue (and he is). Why are they competing into pairs of 5 to compete for the challenge. Would you already JUST LET PEOPLE COMPETE SOLO! These twists are making the game frustrating.

Sam and Andy; Kyle and Gabe; Sue and Genevieve; Teeny and Sol and Rachel and Caroline. The first two pairs who are out of the challenge lose their votes. That means 4 people possible can’t vote, but they’ll take a journey to potentially earn it back. This is what I’m talking about “Survivor” is not as much fun because there is too many twists in the game.

Kyle continued to prove to be a force in this game, but Sam and Andy had a bit of an edge, but they ripped their bag, even though Kyle and Gabe already secured their spot to the next stage. Sol and Teeny advanced, followed by Sue and Genevieve. Whoa, Sam, Andy, Caroline and Rachel lost their votes. That was a massive comeback from Kyle and Gabe to secure themselves to the final round, eliminating Sue and Genevieve. So Sol, Teeny, Kyle and Gabe will not compete in a balance box where your feet is key to winning.

Jeff just keep putting that target on Kyle announcing how many immunity challenges that he has won. Jeff Probst PLEASE SHUT THE HELL UP! Gosh, I was screaming when Gabe told Jeff to not talk to him so he could focus. The talking causes people to lose focus. The third foot hole proved to be difficult for everyone, with Teeny and Sol both dropping at the same time, so its Gabe vs. Kyle and they had to move to the smallest foot hole of the challenge, which was literally nothing, but Kyle couldn’t last meaning, Gabe is safe, and Kyle is vulnerable. So do you take the shot at him or go after one of his allies, Sue and Caroline. Sue has an idol, but she may not think she is in danger.

Seems Gabe, Teeny and Kyle wanted Sam out, but Sol did not. Kyle you should worry about Genevieve because she spilled that Sol wanted Gabe out. Genevieve what the hell are you doing? Sue and Genevieve wanted to take out Sol. I think that is a terrible move for Genevieve. I’m hoping Andy and Rachel decided a bigger move: Genevieve would be exciting. Sam is definitely getting the underdog edit, and I will admit I wasn’t loving him the past few weeks, but there is nothing like rooting for the underdog. Three people will get their vote back, 1 will not.

The foursome wanted Sam, but Genevieve and Sue want Sol out, and they chatted about Sol wanting to target Gabe. Genevieve is doing good work, but she doesn’t know who will have votes, and that is going to be a major problem. Kind of hoping Caroline loses that vote as it will make ton of funds. Oh, wow, this is like Jenga, I like this. It is strategy, yet luck at the same time. Caroline you are indeed doing too much for me, and I was ecstatic to se her lose her vote. Oh, it was karmic justice.

Caroline why do you want to target Kyle, who doesn’t even want to target you. Oh, this is going to be intriguing. Andy picked up on what Genevieve is doing and considered redirecting the target at her. Rachel learned that Sol is the target and that she was weary about rather to spill the tea or not. Rachel was skeptical to tell Sam the details, but warned him he’s not in danger. Rachel confirmed Sam’s intuition, but I think he wants to do something even bigger, because he wanted vengeance and warned Sol that he’s in massive danger.

Sol couldn’t believe he was in danger, and they considered taking a stab at Sue. Intriguing, especially with Sue who has that idol. Teeny was taken aback with this news realizing that Genevieve was lying to her, Andy was convinced by Sam with lots of back and forth movement. Yeah, Genevieve things just exploded, as Teeny and Sol are connecting the dots, and Kyle could be in major trouble. Oh, this episode is so delicious, absolute chaos and I love it.

Damn the whispering started very early at Tribal Council between Sol and Genevieve, as Teny and Sam whispered. Teeny felt off about how things were unfolding. Jeff brought up the whispers taking place which alarmed Sue a bit When Gabe mentioned he was voting out Kyle, Teeny knew it was complete BS. Sol decided to get up and chat more. This is literally so much fun right now, yeah, Caroline don’t be so calm because things could absolutely change and your game can be blown to bits, and the target should have been placed on her.

I want to see what unfolds here, who is a good liar and who is going to suffer the blowback from this potentially epic move. No idol was played, with Sol getting the first vote, followed by Sue, but Sol took majority as he was voted out.

I need to see Genevieve blindsided or at least Kyle or Caroline taking a hit at this point. You have 4 Tuku, 2 Lavo and 3 Gata, at this point it shouldn’t take a rocket scientist for Lavo and Gata to align and take out a Tuku because if not they can get a strong hold on the game at the Final 8 and beyond. Time for them to suffer a major blindside.