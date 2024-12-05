HOLLYWOOD—We’re down to our final seven in season 47 of “Survivor.” Yes, the end is near as this week’s episode, ‘Operation: Italy’ witnessed the underdogs, Sam and Genevieve making moves to survive in the game. Caroline and Sue are delusional to think they are some massive power players in this game. It was interesting to see Genevieve try to make an amends with Andy moving forward in the game. It was a smart move on her part, as she planned to utilize Andy to make a move.

Yes, Teeny you are an emotional player, and unfortunately, she told you a truth that you didn’t want to hear. You CANNOT beat Rachel if you’re at the end with her. Rachel discovered that she is seen as the biggest threat to win the game at the end, which Andy also discovered. Hmm, the editing gives an indication that something big could be in the works, and I truly hope so.

A reward challenge would allow the winner to feast on a bevy of Italian dishes. Rachel had a lead in this challenge for a vast majority, with Sam and Genevieve not too far behind. Sam totally beasted that net challenge, which led to the final stage of landing two balls on two levels of a perch. Sam got his first ball after little to no effort. So it’s between Rachel and Sam, but ultimately it was Sam who earned the victory. I’m hoping he takes Genevieve with him on this reward, and includes the ability to sleep comfortably, and letters from home. Oh, this is brutal, why can’t “Survivor” just give all the players those letters, like they’ve done in the past.

Andy was stunned when Sam chose him, so I think this opens a pilar to build some game with Andy that has been rocky for quite some time. Sam’s final choice was his other underdog, Genevieve, so this explains that teaser of Teeny, Sue, Caroline and Rachel creating that final four of all ladies. Sorry, he can only pick two people, so others can be bitter, and Teeny you’re screaming bitterness. I liked her in the beginning, but I admit these last two episodes, Teeny is making herself quite unlikeable for me.

Sam was pleased with the move he made, and it was genuine and it’s worth it as a strategy. Genevieve admitted that when she made the move against Kishan made her very emotional and she tried to cut off people as a result. She admitted she realized she has to give a little in this game to emotionally connect to players and win that jury vote if you get to the end.

Teeny you are making yourself look petty, and unlikeable as a viewer. Maybe three episodes ago, I was rooting for you, but girl, not now, I’m so over you, you can be booted tonight, sixth, fifth or fourth and I would be ok with it. With Sam being such a target, there is no way he goes home tonight, if anything he might win immunity and change the game in a big way.

So, Andy proposed he wanted to make a move, and he spilled about his five Underdog alliance, and they wanted to create a plan to make the other think one of them has an idol, they learned that Rachel has a block a vote. Yeah, I don’t know if this helps Andy’s win equity. If anything it is going to hurt his chance at the end. Rachel ain’t going out tonight, if anything she is going to play her idol and secure her safety. If she utilizes that block a vote or not I’m not sure. Sam your acting was not convincing. Sam gave Genevieve his fake idol, which she planned to utilize to give the impression she has protection that doesn’t actually exist. Andy was more convincing than the other two, but the fact that Caroline, Sue, Rachel and Teeny, bought it was even worse.

Andy totally stumbled on this idol talk, which I hoped someone would pick up on. Time for an Immunity Challenge that is going to be an absolute game changer. Rachel got her first ball to stick, as Sam struggled and was making little to no progress. Rachel had two balls to stick, as everyone else struggled to make anything happen. Wow, Rachel won her second consecutive Immunity Challenge securing her safety and spoiling, Andy, Genevieve and Sam’s plan. The interesting move is who is getting the boot and will this ‘Operation Italy’ plan come to fruition or explode in epic fashion.

Andy was really pushing for Genevieve to get the votes and really pushed flushing out the idol, that doesn’t exist. Teeny wanted Sam out at all costs. Sam and Genevieve started to plan, and revealed to Teeny that she is ‘fine,’ i.e. that she has an idol, and Genevive gave Teeny a glimmer of it, just as Andy was about to interrupt things.

Oh, we are about to potentially see a great blindside, which hasn’t taken place in a very long time. Andy wanted Caroline, and Sam and Genevieve were in agreement. This could be so fun and epic, that I want to see some shocked faces. Caroline, your ego is a bit much, and Sue, your instinct is big that Caroline should be in big trouble, and you should be playing it for Caroline. I totally forgot about the Block a Vote. There is going to have to be a ton of bluffing and good bluffing for things to align at this TC.

I keep forgetting this is the penultimate episode of the season, so something epic has to happen, right? Teeny continued to show her pettiness for the entire episode. The fact that Jeff pointed out what Rachel, Caroline, Teeny and Sue were up to was quite telling. Too much lip service for me, get to the dramatic element. Caroline diffused a potential red herring from being picked up. If this vote doesn’t go Teeny’s way, I NEED TO SEE A SCREENSHOT OF HER FACE scouring all over social media!

Andy is doing a great job of making these people think he is aligned with them. Those whispers between Sam and Geneviev were epic. Caroline was blindsided, so was Teeny, Rachel and Sue. The jury was giving some kudos to Andy, I hope the players still in the game picked up on what just unfolded. What the hell is “Survivor” doing a two-part finale, that unfolds December 11 and December 18? Since when has this ever happened? Ugh, we better not have a dud of an episode next week after this epic episode, will sour me on the season in a big way. Until next week “Survivor” fanatics!