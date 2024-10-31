HOLLYWOOD—The merge is here, but the jury has not yet kicked into gear on “Survivor 47.” This week’s episode, ‘Our Pickle on Blast’ ushered that dreaded split team twist again. One would be safe, the other would NOT and would be headed to jury as a result. Back at camp, the awkwardness between Andy and Sol was quite obvious. Sol was not doing a great job; and he ultimately spilled that Sam and Sierra were ok with him being the backup plan.

Andy’s eyes were awakened that Sam and Sierra do not have his best interest at heart, so tension becomes allies, as Andy and Sol are willing to work together to take out threats, and Andy wants Gata (Sam and Sierra specifically). While everyone was sleeping, Andy was thinking of moves to make in the game, and came across Genevieve, who was looking for a new ally, I like this pairing, I truly do. Why is everyone so giddy to make the merge, you bozos have NOT made jury yet, that’s when I would be somewhat happy.

Treemail was an ominous clue as to some mayhem unfolding. Rachel was ready to make bonds, and could we see a female alliance? Rachel, Tiyana, Sierra and Teeny. I like three of the four, Sierra not too much; she is more geared towards playing Sam’s game, not her own game. Teeny is giving ‘Black Widow’ vibe definitely. Tiyana really pushed Gabe yet again, and she’s right to do so with Sue and Gabe both wanting her out of the game.

Two teams of six are about to fight for Immunity and Reward at the same time. The person who lasts the longest for the group wins immunity. You will watch Tribal Council, but they don’t get to cast a vote. Which I love. The person who is voted out this week loses jury, but the person the longest in the group that isn’t safe, wins immunity. This could be quite exciting. Who cares about BBQ, I would be concerned about safety more than anything.

Blue team consists of Sue, Caroline, Tiyana, Gabe, Kyle and Rachel. Sam, Sierra, Andy, Sol, Genevieve and Teeny are on team Yellow. That yellow team is looking very interesting, I like that much better than the Blue team. It is literally five against one. Rachel can throw Tiyana under the bus, so things could be exciting. Andy and Rachel were first to drop, with everyone else making the next section, but Tiyanna and Sierra lost their opportunity in the game. Sol and Sue dropped before they could make to the next stage of the challenge. This looks tough, as the last section transition saw Gabe and Caroline drop, soon followed by Sam, as the sole Blue, but he couldn’t do it. So Yellow is safe, but Blue is NOT, so let’s hope Rachel is not the default target, but we know Kyle is not going home he’s safe, but Gabe, Caroline, Tiyana and Rachel can be in trouble. The Blue team had to go to another camp, so they can’t even strategize with the other players. Caroline confessed that Rachel is the easy vote, but she might not be the smart move, oh, that means Tiyana or Gabe are in serious trouble.

Sam was already making plans to go after the Tuku if Rachel doesn’t make it. Wow, there was an advantage hidden at the reward, which Teeny realized, but it was right next to Sol people. Back at the other camp, Rachel realized that she is in serious danger. Gabe realized that Rachel is a danger, and Gabe noted that if she plays her Shot in the Dark it could be decisive. Tiyana was RIGHT, the other six will bond and come after Tuku as a strong five.

Kyle and Tiyana talked about possibly targeting Gabe, but they had to be careful not to share with Sue, but Caroline is key to making this happen. However, Sue has that idol and if she saves Gabe all hell could break loose. While everyone was sleeping, Andy started to search for a possible advantage. Oh, Sierra, shut your piehole, and causing a ruckus with everyone else, the fact that Sol is literally right next to the advantage and doesn’t find it baffles me. Until he finally spotted it and took hold of it.

The problem with Caroline’s assessment is that Rachel is not the glue of Gata. What is Gabe doing, tossing out Caroline to Rachel of all people. Tiyana didn’t push which was wise to do. Rachel was not buying anything that Gabe was selling and it was terrible. Wow, Sol’s advantage is for the other tribe. They can block a vote or have Safety without power. Now this is a great advantage, but one that can have plenty of repercussions also.

This Tribal Council is about to be quite entertaining because it has started with nearly 30 minutes still in the game. Jeff is totally dragging this conversation out, just let Sol play his power and let’s get to the dramatics please. I loved Caroline’s thought of a ‘Big Smart Move’ versus a ‘Big Move.’ So Sol decided to use his advantage on Sue and gave her Safety Without Power, and Sol didn’t do a great job of acting shocked. Yeah, production totally rigged things to save Rachel (I don’t care what you say).

This is where “Survivor” becomes annoying. We don’t need more chatter, let the players just vote, DAMN! The tribe got up and started chatting and it was obvious that “Survivor” just wants a moment, and it annoys the hell out of me. That totally sucks to see Tiyanna voted out, and it was simply because of a stupid twist to save Rachel. Not a smart move for Kyle because who has his back solely in the game now: nobody. As for Caroline, Sue is more loyal to Gabe than you. If anything you should have tossed Gabe, to ensure Sue is totally loyal to you.

Next week we get the iconic ‘Survivor Auction.” I just don’t like when a twist completely changes the dynamic of the game, as the jury gets underway, but with Tuku taking a hit and Gata even numbered, Lavo has the power here and I’m ready for Gata to be punched in the gut.