HOLLYWOOD—Talk about blindside and chaos because that is what the audience saw last week on “Survivor.” This week’s episode, ‘The Scales Be Tippin’ saw Teeny reacting to being blindsided by Rome and Genevieve. Rome was being Rome per usual, but Genevieve realized she has Teeny, but I’m so over Rome, I need this guy to be blindsided in the worst possible way because it is so long overdue and I’m sick of this dude.

The viewer was delivered a twist within the first five minutes of the game, as a challenge was upon us, where two tribes will compete, and it looks like the tribes of three will merge into two for this reward challenge. Two teams of seven will compete. The winning team will celebrate together. Interesting mingling taking place here. The players get BBQ, play cornball and have the opportunity to mingle with players before the actual merge. Oh, I do like this change in the game.

The team of Teeny, Sue, Caroline, Kyle, Sam, Tiyana and Rachel are all about to celebrate and mingle. Teeny spilled that she was on the bottom of Lavo. Sue spilled information about Sierra and Sam, which he tried to shoot down, however, Tiyana spilled that Gabe is the one searching for idols. However, little does she know Sue has that idol and she is likely to alert Sue about that information. Sue was NOT PLEASED. Caroline spilled to Teeny and Rachel that Sue was her #1. Not sure if that is wise, but we shall see.

Back at Lavo, Rome wanted to place a target on Teeny by throwing her under the bus with Sol. Rome spilled Teeny’s secret about her Amulet, and Sol realized he is on the outs of lots of information, but if you think you can trust Rome believe not. Genevieve was not loving that Rome was on spiral mode as he wanted Teeny to be the next one out. Sol spilled what Rome said about her, and that was good news because Genevieve didn’t want that information out and about.

Sam and Sierra you guys do stick together a bit more than you realize. Sierra realized she has options, but she wasn’t sure the best move for her own personal game. Teeny returned back to camp explaining what happened during the Social Hour, Rome was not buying it. However, Teeny realized that she could align with Sol and Genevieve and perhaps send Rome packing.

Sue why do you feel compelled to inform Gabe about the target on his back with others. You need to consider Caroline as your #1 ally. Caroline wants to keep the five tight, and it makes sense, but Sue is doing more than she needs to do. Tiyana realized that listening to Caroline’s advice would make things better for their relationship. Yeah, Gabe really wants Tiyana out. The Immunity Challenge witnessed Gata bartering with Jeff for eggs over the chickens. Ok.

I wish there were more tribe swaps. To me that truly makes the game of “Survivor” beyond interesting to me; there is so much more unpredictability. It is truly looking like Gata might be headed to Tribal Council because Lavo and Tuku were far ahead of them, but in a twist of fate Gata managed to catch up, but Tuku claimed immunity first. As Lavo and Gata started on the puzzle at the same time, but Lavo claimed the victory just mere seconds before Gata. So Gata is headed to Tribal Council this is intriguing to see if Andy is the swing vote or if he’s the target?

Damn I forgot Anika has NO VOTE, so there are only four people voting. Sam might not think Andy is good in challenges, but Sam doesn’t trust Anika and wants her out. Andy, I think you’re thinking a bit more than you should as a player. Andy did pick up on the fake plan of targeting Sam. I’m not sure who is actually playing this game. Sierra wants to keep Anika, Sam does not. Sam realized that he has to play his idol. He’s thinking voting out Andy, simple give your idol to Andy and let him make the move.

At Tribal Council, it almost felt like Andy was shooting himself in the foot. Jeff, don’t put spotlights on things. It makes things too obvious to other players in the game. Let the players play the game without you calling out things to everyone else. Sam should have played his idol to show loyalty to Andy. Yeah, it was a shocker for Anika who was sent packing, and Rachel did not see that coming.

Sierra that was a bad move, because Anika was good for your game, not Sam’s. Yeah, I think Sierra’s bond with Rachel is over. Talk about a grenade being dropped. This was indeed fantastic seeing the shock on Anika as the realization hit her that she was out of the game. Perhaps one of the best blindsides in a very long time.

Yeah, Sierra was already regretting the move that was made. If anything, Sam and Sierra are proving they are a dangerous duo who I can see getting sniped at the merge. Next week, the merge transpires, and all hell is about to break loose. Oh, the fun is truly about to begin. Until next week “Survivor” fanatics!