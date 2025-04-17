HOLLYWOOD—So, we had our double boot episode, now it is time to focus on the remaining ten to play the game on “Survivor.” This week’s episode, ‘A Rift Between All of Us” that witnessed Joe and Shauhin strategizing on whether they should be utilizing Mary or Kamilla in their core five. Here we go again with a challenge where the players have to rely on others. This time they have to pair up and I know this is going to be part of the upcoming Immunity Challenge.

Joe is really getting on my nerves, because we know you’re going to pick Eva which is what everyone knows and suspects. I love that Chrissy is vocal and not going to sit back and allow those two people to just run the show. I really can already see the trajectory of this season based on the editing of this season, and if it goes this way, I’m totally about to check out, I’m not to watch a ponging of players on the bottom. So what does this mean? Mitch decided to make a move and try to get original Civa back together to try to make a move against the Lagi three of Joe, Shauhin and Eva.

Kyle was realizing it was right, Kamilla felt the same way, but David was the one not sold as he wants to play with the strong players to get to the end. So our teams are Kamila and Shauhin, Joe and Eva, Mitch and Star, Kyle and Chrissy and Mary and David.

Immunity was very early at the start of the first 20 minutes of the episode. Too many twists, the first two people out in the challenge must take a journey and might lose their vote. Jeez, this is where “Survivor” loses me doing too much. Hell, your safety is already in the heads of a partner instead of yourself. Shauhin, Kamilla, Mitch and Star were out, with the other six moving forward to the next round.

I’m sorry Eva is not a compelling “Survivor” player. She just isn’t she plays nice, nasty and I cannot connect to her as a viewer. I need to see Joe and Eva broken up as soon as possible. Chrissy and Kyle realized they needed to make a move and go after Joe or Shauhin, but there were concerns about the idol being used. Yeah, “Survivor” is allowing four people who make it the final stage of the Immunity Challenge to feast on tacos and surprise ANOTHER TWIST was thrown into the game, as expected. Too much “Survivor” powers, too much.

Mitch and Kamilla realized they both needed to have their votes in order to make a move. So, all four players have to compete against one another. Yeah, I don’t like this at all. So, it’s all about knowing where to place balls because if you place incorrectly, you’re getting a red ball, which Star was the first to get one, then Mitch got one. Love that Kamilla and Mitch were utilizing eye contact to ensure Star lost her vote, however, they should have been trying to take out Shauhin. Star earned two balls, Shauhin got one, and then everyone had at least one ball. Kamill took those two gray balls and Star lost her vote, but perhaps Kamilla may have made a possible enemy.

Of course it would be Eva who gets another advantage, especially after Star gave her that idol, she should NOT have given to her. David and Mart asked about whether Shauhin can be trusted, and David is worried about their pairing. David wanted to target Kamilla, Mary is stupid. You want to target Kamilla and your senses are completely off.

When Kyle learned from Joe that Kamilla was the target, Joe and Kyle were not happy with that news. Kyle spilled that Chrissy wants Joe out, good move, Kyle. Joe wanted to push Chrissy, but it seemed like everyone else wanted to blindside Kamilla. David is a bit annoying, not allowing anyone to chat, and he wants to strike with the notion that Kamilla is aligned with Kyle. This Tribal Council was interesting because we were seeing some players actual start to think about their own game and not other people. Chrissy voiced what everyone at home is saying: TAKE A STRIKE AT THE BIG POWER PLAYERS! If that doesn’t tell other people to make a move, then what?

Chrissy is not doing herself any service, and David got annoyed because a target was placed on him and I love Chrissy for speaking up. I truly loved Kamilla’s point that some people are doing terrible jury management and I’m looking at David. Yes, Chrissy called out Joe and Eva because you are the only person playing the game and I LOVE YOU!

Chrissy was taken out, and gosh I wish she had stayed, but I can tell you that David is not getting the victory in this game after what just happened. Eva might have some trouble too. Who voted Shauhin, I’m guessing it had to be Chrissy. Next episode, David is unraveling and it’s apparent that people are ready to make a strike at him next week “Survivor” fanatics!