HOLLYWOOD—At last, the merge, or the ‘merge’ is upon us on the latest season of “Survivor.” This week’s episode, ‘Doing the Damn Thing’ witnessed the three tribes become one, and the game really kicks into full gear. Oh, the aftermath of last week’s Tribal Council was a mess at Civa, Cedrek was public enemy #1 because Sai wanted nothing to do with him, while Chrissy tried to explain Bianca was pitting them against each other (and she was).

After Cedrek explained what was happening, Sai realized he had her back, and the moment of peace dawned where Mitch and Sai apologized to one another, but what happens going into this merge, I have no clue. This is why I wish we had 39 days still; it feels like a merge in 12 days just seems crazy. It looks like everyone is arriving to the Lagi camp. Let’s see this Sai and Mary pairing because I never expected this. Sai is giddy, but Mary not so much.

Thank God, for the first time, only one person is immune, and then we learn there is an advantage hidden and everyone was searching high and low on the beach to find it. Yes, about time, we don’t have half of the tribe safe. Wow, it was hilarious that Charity was close to finding the advantage, but Sai was within a distance and snatched it before Charity could grab it. Does this hurt or help Sai, I don’t know. If people don’t target Eva and Joe they are idiots. Oh, this honest, loyal BS, I’m not hear for it. I want to see backstabbing and deception otherwise this is going to be boring as hell.

OMG, the bromance of Kyle, David, Eva, Shauhin and Joe, this is not going to be entertaining to watch at all. Original Civa wants to stick together, and it looks like Sai could be a target, but Charity wants Eva’s idol to be flushed and spill to all her tribemates that Eva has that idol. I do like that Charity is pushing Star to regain that idol, and she spilled those details to Eva and Joe. Charity could be in trouble. So, there are two teams of six, the winning six will compete for Individual Immunity, and ONLY one person will be safe and then earn the merge buff. I don’t like the team aspect, I wish it was separate.

Sai’s advantage automatically means she doesn’t have to compete, so goes right to the individual immunity challenge and the opportunity to eat. I like that. Our two teams: Charity, Eva, Shauhin, Cedrek, Mitch and Joe. The other team was Mary, Chrissy, Kamilla, Kyle, David and Star. This challenge is very neck and neck for Purple and Orange, it all depends on the puzzle. Purple did excellent teamwork using two people to help everyone else get up. Cedrek, your performance is not great, at all. Kamilla and David made plenty of progress on the puzzle.

Purple managed to win, getting the opportunity to feast, and now those six will battle with Sai for individual immunity. So, this is all about stamina and balance, as you must hold that ball up with sticks that will become more difficult at each interval. Live transitions make this difficult. Chrissy was the first to drop, but this is not easy with how long the pole becomes, with Kamilla dropping, Mary dropped, followed by Sai. So, our final three are David, Kyle and Star.

Seriously, how much pole are these players expected to add, as David dropped, with Kyle and Star fighting for immunity, and Kyle won. The feast looked great, but the question is where are the advantages? These seven started talking about making moves, and Star tossed out Charity, Chrissy mentioned Eva being a target and Sai learned that Mitch has an advantage, and Eva has an idol. Yeah, plenty of targets people, plenty.

The other six: Mitch, Charity, Joe, Eva, Shauhin and Cedrek were cleaning off and it was apparent, Cedrek felt bad about costing his tribe the loss. Are you guys going to talk or what? Jeez, c’mon, but Charity and Mitch realized Sai might be a easier vote. The others returned and now the scramble starts, as Cedrek was really struggling with his recent performance, but it was a moment to see Star encourage him to pick his head up. I like this twosome, Star really hasn’t had a strong ally, and I like that she potentially has someone, the original Vula (Mary, Cedrek and Sai) compared notes realizing that Charity might be the safe vote, but she really wants Eva (rightfully so because she has a strong alliance with Joe).

So, Sai, Charity or Eva are all possible targets, but Mary is tossing her pal under the bus. Shauhin is smart trying to take a number for Civa because that six is too locked in. So is it going to be all chummy at the Tribal Council or are we about to see some theatrics unfold. Charity got things going noting that people have NOT talked to her. I don’t know where this vote is going.

Votes were between Sai, Charity and Cedrek, and it was looking Sai was in serious trouble, then it shifted to Charity and she was blindsided, so was David and Mitch. So much for all that honesty and loyalty BS. They might be merged, but they have not made jury yet, I think one more person is getting the boot before jury officially starts. Next week looks intriguing as Shauhin might be in trouble and Kamilla and Kyle are giddy with power, perhaps too much power.