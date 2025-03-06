HOLLYWOOD—There was a blindside last week on “Survivor,” and it was one tribemate who was stunned, it was Mary. This week’s episode, ‘Humble Traits’ followed the aftermath of that move with Kevin and Justin having to explain their vote to Mary. I will admit Sai was doing a bit much for me last week, so I was ok with her surviving first Tribal Council. Sai had an attitude, but tried to act as if she didn’t care. Mary, keep your eyes on everyone, Sai you made it so obvious you hold grudges, and I kind of hope y’all return to TC so you three turn their back on you and send you packing.

Over at Civa, David continued to be a goofball, and I cannot lie, Charity’s feet were indeed jacked up. The tribe was definitely bonding through laughter. Over at Lagi, their ego was a bit bigger, but Eva was already pointing fingers making it obvious that Star was the oddball out of the tribe. She was quiet on strategy, and Star realized she could be at the bottom by not talking strategy sooner rather than later. She managed to locate the Beware Advantage, so she has to crack the code to get her idol and to ensure she has her vote. Damn Star noticed the signs right away and started to decipher the puzzle.

She decided to spill to Joe, to ask for help, and he spilled it to Shauhin. Jeez, I hate when people spill an advantage because people use it against them. Star, you truly have no allies, so you getting to the merge or a swap would be the best scenario for you. Star realized she wanted to align potentially with Thomas and Bianca, and I think Thomas is sincere about working with Star, but then again, that is wicked because he knows she doesn’t have a vote and wants him to lose the blueprint.

That was smart for Shauhin to catch what Thomas asked him to do. Joe that is the problem when you’re likeable, you are going to have to break trust; this is a game in the end. Eva is going to be Joe’s downfall, mark my words on that right now! At Vulva, Justin, Cedrek and Justin were deciding on who is more dangerous Sai or Mary. Kevin wanted to target Sai, and I think that is something Cedrek might use to his advantage.

Here we go with this journey mess. So, each tribe had to pick one person to go on a journey, and this time it’s random. Oh, I love this twist in the game. So, Thomas, Mitch and Mary are taking this mission. Mary absolutely needs this, but Sai you are placing a target on your back with your attitude. So this is a number block that gives all of the players a chance to get the advantage, I hope it is not a three-way idol or something. If they don’t finish they lose their vote in the next Tribal Council.

Mitch was focused on the task at hand and accomplished it giving him the advantage, while Thomas was truly struggling and started to panic, but managed to accomplish it, but Mary did lose her vote. Thomas has the ability to Steal a Vote, while Mitch got the opportunity to Block a Vote. I think Mitch’s power is way more impressive because it stays hidden. Mary was honest about not having a vote, and Sai was giddy. Thomas lied to his tribe about having an advantage. I truly wonder if everyone believes him, Mitch revealed his advantage to the tribe and his bond with Charity.

David doesn’t trust Mitch, and relayed that to his foursome. So that four of David, Chrissy, Kamilla and Kyle started to search for the Beware Advantage. Kyle found the Beware Advantage. Damn are we every going to get back to the golden days of “Survivor” where people don’t work together with their advantages. Kyle went to Kamilla to help scramble the puzzle and she made it more complicated and it was ‘Enlist.’ Yeah, this game is making things more complicated than it has to be. It was difficult to see Mitch struggle while talking, but it was nice to see him push through.

This was a water-based Immunity Challenge, where Vulva totally struggled, and I don’t feel good about them winning. Mitch was truly killing it for his tribe securing their victory for Immunity, while it was obvious Lagi was about to secure their victory. Yeah, I would be sending Cedrek home. He is a weak link. The most obvious vote is never the actual vote. It was apparent that Cedrek was putting the blame on himself for his lack to accomplish the task.

Kevin wanted to take out Sai because she wouldn’t expect it, Justin also wanted to take out Sai, and Mary was about to receive a glimmer of hope from Kevin to make a move on Sai. However, Cedrek was not ready to take out Sai and warned her to play her idol, then Sai decided it would be smart to take out Kevin over Mary. Yeah, Cedrek wants to keep Kevin because it keeps him in a power position. Justin and Cedrek realized they have the power to determine who goes home, and wow is Justin really playing the game. Justin turns on a dime.

So, this Tribal Council kicks off with Sai and Kevin trying to one up one another. I am going to say this, and I don’t care, Jeff Probst can be a jerk sometimes. Mary called out Sai’s behavior on whether she can be trusted or not. Mary totally had Sai clocked and I was living for it. Sai stunned Kevin when she decided to play her idol. Note to future players; if you don’t have immunity and you have an idol, you always play it. Kevin was totally blindsided and so was Mary. It is actually a smart move for Cedrek and Justin because it keeps Sai and Mary at odds with each other.

Next week, we see the blindfold challenge back in the mix, Thomas schemes and Mary is up to something.