HOLLYWOOD—Well, it was the move that totally gagged me on season 48 of “Survivor.” Kyle and Kamilla pulled something epic last week booting out Thomas in an epic blindside that Shauhin, Joe and Thomas did not see coming. This week’s episode, ‘Master Class in Deception’ witnessed the aftermath back at camp. Kyle you had nothing to apologize for, if Thomas hadn’t been sent packing then you would have gone home. Joe can stop with the self-righteous act. You’re playing “Survivor,” if you’re not lying and deceiving, you’re not playing the game.

With that said, we kicked off a Reward Challenge for some sweets and savory foods, a visit to the Sanctuary, where I am certain an advantage will likely come to play. So, who would win? Lagi is headed to the Sanctuary, which Civa and Vula battling for second place to have a smaller feast of treats and Vula managed the victory. Must say, Bianca’s reaction to Thomas being voted out says a lot. Sai really?

You’re coming after Mary after talking about that abundance of fruits and pastries. I get it because Sai did have a point but could have delivered it a bit better. Well Sai is causing waves at Civa, eating fruit, being ‘lazy’ and that she is rubbing Chrissy and Mitch. Bianca realized that she can play her own game and align with other players.

Mitch and Chrissy wanted Sai out of the game, and wanted to align with Bianca, and I forgot she doesn’t have a vote. So, Bianca you really don’t have much power because it can be a 2-2 split. Sai voiced to Cedrek that she wants to target Chrissy. If Civa goes to Tribal Council, this could be a fun one. Mitch does have that advantage which is an extra vote if I’m not mistaken.

At the Sanctuary, Lagi was celebrating with all the drinks and treats at their fingertips. Ok, either talk strategy or let a secret advantage come into play. Ok, please stop the harmony antics at Lagi, but it was apparent that Eva was irritated, and she did not like Charity. What is it about Eva that I just do not like. I don’t like her; she just comes off as a spoiled brat.

Over at Vula, how could Shauhin and Joe NOT realize Kamilla and Kyle are working together after that vote. These stories being shared by Shauhin, Joe and Kamilla were so moving and important to giving us more in-depth analysis of these players. It makes the audience bond with these characters so much more and as Kamilla noted, it makes it harder to vote people out of the game. This is a foursome I like, maybe minus Joe, but we’ll see how he acts in further episodes.

This Immunity Challenge started in the water but ultimately would end with a ball maze with Lagi, Vula and Civa all having equal footing. Lagi was really struggling, but Vula and Civa were making serious progress to get all 4 balls landed in their slots, with Vula winning Immunity, but who is going to TC. Lagi or Civa. Eva was really struggling and getting a bit flustered, and Joe and the others on her team tried to coach her to remain calm. It was one ball between Lagi and Civa, as Eva started to lose composure, but managed to get the victory.

Not sure if the editors are trying to set up a redemption arc for Eva. It felt powerful, but I still don’t love her as a character on the show. That moment between Joe and Eva should tell all the other players all they need to know about the bond with these two players. If you allow them to get far that is going to be dangerous. So Eva finally dropped on all the players that she has autism and has been struggling as a kid. Jeff totally broke character as he shed tears, and I wonder if this is the don’t vote Eva out the rest of the season, despite other players having challenges throughout many seasons.

Ok, shouldn’t we focus on the Civa tribe which is going back to TC and not what is happening at Lagi with Eva. Perhaps this needed to happen to bring Star and Eva closer considering how at odds they were on the original Lagi. Oh, Eva, you’re trying to be buddy buddy with her now because Star spilled the truth, as everyone worked together and they wanted to solve the advantage, which means everyone will know that Star has the advantage. Its ‘SILENT’ the fact that each tribe had a different word really baffled me, just make it the same for each tribe.

Star you are too kind, there is no way I would have given away my idol to someone else. Why? Eva will vote you out at the first chance she gets, which absolutely sucks if you ask me. Big mistake, big! Now we’re about to see the episode enhance the pacing as we only have about 20 minutes left and we’re going to have a small slice of Civa debating who to target. Is it Sai, Bianca or Chrissy? Bianca had no vote, so she went to Cedrek to tell him she wanted Chrissy out and then told Chrissy and Mitch she wanted Sai out.

Bianca someone is going to figure out that a vote wasn’t cast when only 4 votes are read. Cedrek realized he needed Sai in the game, but he might lose Mitch if he doesn’t vote her out. Bianca, you’re doing too much, leave it, if you didn’t spill more, you’d be in prime position. Bianca, you totally screwed yourself by telling Cedrek that you don’t have a vote. Girl, you were safe until you spilled that. Why would you shoot yourself in the foot? Might be one of the worst moves in “Survivor” history.

I was not expecting explosive fireworks at this Tribal Council because not much was expected. The editing made things to obvious, but at the same time we had 2 previous Tribal Councils that were epic, the third one involving Vula and the last week’s TC with Vula. Civa is just not a chaotic tribe at the moment. The fact that Cedrek didn’t spill is driving me bonkers, and it was Biance who was voted out. Chrissy and Sai were hoodwinked, as Cedrek spilled to Chrissy that Bianca didn’t have a vote, and they voted together. I was almost certain that Cedrek spilled that tea to Mitch, oh, dude, you just screwed over 2 allies for Chrissy? Looks like Mitch and Sai might need to work together, as Cedrek blindsided his ally yet again.

Next week is going to be fun as we reach the merge, but it’s not the officially start of jury because I can see 1, maybe 2 more players being voted out before jury officially starts. I truly hope we don’t have to deal with that dreadful split Tribal Council people that has become a trend in previous seasons of “Survivor.: I cannot wait till next week because the game will accelerate, and the players will come out to battle.