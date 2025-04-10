HOLLYWOOD—I truly wish “Survivor” would stop with the split tribals, double boots. It is not as riveting as Jeff Probst thinks it is. The tribe merges only to be de-merged right after. It just doesn’t make sense, and it annoys me. This week’s episode, ‘Survivor Smack Talk’ witnessed the tribe reacting to that Tribal Council where a few people were blindsided, primarily Mitch. I felt for Mitch realizing the game is being played around him, like players Kamilla and Kyle. He did chat with Sai to alert her that he is trying to repair, as who cares who voted for Cedrek. Um, it was likely Sai, who did it because she was being petty; hilarious.

Cedrek seriously stop; it is one vote, not five. I like that Mitch got blindsided because he has woken up and he realizes there are people he cannot trust. I’ve always been rooting for Mitch and this episode is just making me root for him even more. This conversation between Sai and Shauhin was quite intriguing because they had a real chat and I didn’t ever expect this bond, but I could see them as a dangerous duo. Hmm, Shauhin getting that power player content may or may not be good because this could be his downfall episode.

So much for the major alliance thinking they’re going to have all the power, as the twist for the Immunity Challenge revealed two teams of six, the person who lasts the long in each group gets immunity. Both groups head to TC, double boot episode. Per usual first group to Tribal, suffers the fate of not making it to jury, while the second group if you’re voted out you at least go to jury.

So the Orange includes: Mitch, Eva, Joe, Star, Sai and Chrissy. For Purple we have: Mary, David, Kyle, Kamilla, Shauhin and Cedrek. Cedrek dropped immediately, soon followed by Star and Chrissy, Sai, Kamilla and Mary. These players are dropping like flies. Shauhin tried, but he couldn’t last, as David and Kyle went to battle, while Mitch was digging to stay in, but he couldn’t last. So, it was Eva and Joe. David is a bit cocky just holding on with one hand.

Oh, this smack talk is annoying, and Jeff Probst is doing too much, quite annoying to say the least. Eva dropped giving Joe immunity for his team, but who gets to eat, as Kyle dropped giving David immunity. Joe dropped giving David the win for food, so who is going home before jury people? That battle was not that interesting people, stop already. David wants Cedrek out. Mary, be careful with your perception, because I don’t see Sai going home and it being so obvious that Cedrek is getting a boot doesn’t seem so clearcut for me.

So, this Mitch and Sai being the potential boots is so obvious. I hate that Joe thinks he’s on top; it is so annoying to me. Sai noted she wanted to vote for Mitch, oh, Sai revealed that Mitch has that block the vote, and that is intriguing. Kyle really wants to go to Shauhin, and spilled that to Cedrek, but I don’t know if Cedrek is good to rely on. Kamilla spilled to David that Shauhin might have an idol, I don’t know their people. Really Chrissy, you want to target Mitch, which she revealed to Sar. I feel like this could be turned around on Chrissy. Star wanted to get physical threats out, Star has big thoughts which is intriguing.

If Mitch goes out before Chrissy, I’m going to be livid. I really don’t want to see Sai or Mitch booted. The first Tribal Council I expected to be a dud, because I want to see some theatrics and none of these people are except Sai, and she knows she is in danger. Chrisy jumped in and meant she is not about playing with honesty and loyalty. I agree, Joe intervened and was not happy with that. What? Is Chrissy literally putting a target on her back at this Tribal Council and for what?

I like it when a setup vote is not what you expect, and Sai couldn’t even vote because Mitch blocked her. This totally sucks, because the second Tribal Council we are only getting like 10 minutes at best. I cannot believe that Sai was just voted out the game. We lost one of the best characters of the season. This second TC is going to be super quick, like less five-six minutes. Jeff started to talk about the game changing because jury is in effect. At least this vote is somewhat intriguing to a degree, at least Cedrek voted for Shauhin and Shauhin returned the favor to Cedrek, this really lies on David, I think.

So all that smoke for Shauhin, and Kyle and Kamilla don’t pull the trigger. Give me a break. So, both Black players voted out during the Split Tribal yet again, perhaps it’s time for “Survivor” to stop doing it, because it’s not just a coincidence anymore. It is a habit. Terrible episode for a double boot, sorry, but not sorry. Next week, we could finally see some fireworks, which I’m hoping for, otherwise this season is feeling like a steamroll and that is a bore beyond a bore.