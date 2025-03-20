HOLLYWOOD—Well the game has shifted on “Survivor 48.” Don’t even ask me about last week’s crazy, as hell Tribal Council that left me aloof. I have listened to so many podcasts trying to dissect the vote and what was unfolding and I still don’t get it. That’s why having all these twists in the game hurt actual mechanics of the game.

This week’s episode, ‘The House Party’s Over’ saw a change in the game as we got a swap. I think this may have been the first swap of the new era and I must admit I totally missed it. Why? It forces players to adapt. Those in power positions can find themselves in the minority and those in the minority can gain an opportunity to find their footing in the game.

I thought we would get to see the aftermath of that vote on Vula, but nope, we went to the next day with Cedrek, Mary and Sai chatting about the terrible weather. Sorry, Cedrek, if I was Sai I would be voting your ass out, you just showed us that you’re not reliable. Smart move looking for the idol, even though you don’t know that a swap is coming your way.

Mary picked up on Sai and Cedrek looking for the idol and started looking as well. Wow, Mary was so close to the idol! Yes, these two working together is perhaps the best thing I could have asked for as a “Survivor” fan. Jeff dropped a bomb on all 3 tribes when he revealed that a tribe swap was taking place. Civa and Lagi were not pleased, but Vula were ecstatic with the swap.

The new tribes include:

Vula: Thomas, Kamilla, Kyle, Joe and Shauhin

Lagi: Mary, Eva, Star, David and Charity.

Civa: Chrissy, Mitch, Cedrek, Sai and Bianca

Looks like Eva is going to have to work on that relationship with Star if she wants to survive. This is so fun because power players have to adapt baby. Over at Lagi, Charity, Mary and David were happy to see all the amenities on their island. Eva having to work with girls and not just girls is a nice twist for me. Eva you’re spilling too much, and I have to admit, she is annoying me as a character. Eva just offered Star on a silver platter. She spilled all the tea on Star’s game. I’m sorry, Eva is not a player I’m liking. She can go.

Over at Civa, Chrissy is starting to get an edit, and realized she has to align with Mitch who she has no relationship with. I forgot Bianca has no vote, so if they go to Tribal Council only 4 people are voting. Sai what are you doing. Don’t throw Cedrek under the bus, you might need him, if Bianca is offering an olive branch, take it.

Over at Vula, Joe was defeated at how bad their camp was. Thomas has a bit of power, but Kyle does have an idol and Kamila has an extra vote. Oh, I forgot Kamilla has an extra vote, so this could be very interesting. Kamilla is a strong liar, and Shauhin picked it up and bought it, but it is so not true. Oh Kamilla is so good, she’s lying big time. She knows it’s a slide puzzle, and spilled to the other tribes that Thomas was lying about what unfolded. Kamilla I love you, you are creating massive suspicion for the California Girls.

Thomas you’re caught! Mitch and Cedrek bonded and chatted and it was revealed that both of them dealt with stuttering. You would have never known this about Cedrek. Sai spilled to Bianca about Cedrek blindsiding her, Chrissy is actual playing and wants to take Bianca out, and connected the dots that Bianca likely doesn’t have a vote and they need to break up Lagi. David has the women swooning over him. It was so obvious Charity was annoyed by him. Charity I’m not sure if you’re as strategic as you think. Uh oh, David spilled to Eva he doesn’t trust Charity, and considering Eva is a girl-hater, she is so going to want a girl out.

I think Vula’s confidence is a hint that they actually lose this Immunity Challenge. Civa took a lead after falling behind, and I was Lagi that was in third place. Vula thought they were correct and they were wrong. Lagi made a massive comeback and won safety, followed by Civa, sending Vula BACK TO TRIBAL COUNCIL. This Tribal Council could be very intriguing because you have an idol, an extra vote and a steal a vote, yes the California Girls have the numbers, but that idol changes everything, and even if Thomas steals a vote, Kamilla and Kyle have 2 votes.

Kyle I need you to be more convincing in your acting, Joe seems to think he wants to maybe align with Kamilla or Kyle, but these one-on-ones mean nothing. Thomas wants Kamilla out, while Shauhin and Joe wanted to take out Kyle. At least Kyle knows that Thomas has something, if you want Shauhin out, they take him out. Go with your gut. Shauhin and Thomas searched through Kyle’s bag and Kamilla had to play coy. It is so important to always keep your idol on yourself, never in your bag, NEVER.

I am indeed intrigued with this Tribal Council because its new players and a lot of moving parts with advantages in play in the game. Kamilla and Kyle are good at making it seem like they truly don’t like one another, and Jeff made it obvious that the 3 sticking tight. Jeff just get to the vote, stop all this what has “Survivor” done for you in only 9 days. I don’t care as a viewer, just play the game. Where the hell is Joe? Like not a single question has been asked to him by Jeff.

Kyle played his idol and was safe, and he ended up getting 3 votes, which means whoever, Kamilla and Kyle voted for might be out. Yup, Thomas got blindsided. He had that steal a vote and he didn’t even use it. That’s what you get for being so cocky. Super, strategic, excellent move from Kyle and Kamilla. Kamilla I love ya, the girl is playing the game. Thomas sunk his own ship about not revealing his steal a vote. Wow, Kamilla and Kyle didn’t play the extra vote so they have the majority in the game.