HOLLYWOOD—I have been waiting for this announcement since I first heard season 50 would be the first time since “Winners At War” that we would see returning players to the game. I mean 50 seasons of a reality competition series like “Survivor” is something to celebrate, but after the announcement of the cast on Wednesday, May 28, I’m underwhelmed.

How in the world, after so many seasons, are we seeing more people from the 40s return to the foray and we have NO ONE from the 20s at all back in the mix. What the hell? Who determined who would be cast, considering its highlighted as, ‘In the Hands of the Fans.’

I mean I like the idea of 24 players, but I hope for the powers that be, the season is 39 days and not 26. I want “Survivor” to return to its roots with more days on the island and less twists. That has been a massive issue with the new era since season 40, WAY TOO MANY twists and advantages that has shaken the game to the core, but not in a good way.

So let’s talk about this cast because it is not as thrilling for fans (like myself) hoping to see some iconic players back in the mix. The first thing I have to toss out if this season was truly to honor the fans, you should have allowed the fans to VOTE for the players like you did with season 32 ‘Cambodia’ which was an absolute hoot. Why? The fans got to pick the cast and put players in the mix we wanted to see. No, we don’t have that, and some of the selected cast members are head scratchers.

Just going to say this now, season 48, the season that just aired was one of the worst seasons of “Survivor” since season 39. It was absolutely dreadful, boring and just a slug to get thru. Sorry, not sorry, I don’t want to see any of these players again, and we have to see not only Joe, by Kyle who won the season, and Kamilla. Three players? If anything, Kamilla should be the only person from this cast brought back into the mix, not the other two.

I have to echo the same sentiment from season 46, with the exception of Q. Yes, that man was one hell of a player and deserves to be on this cast, but Tiffany Irvin. WTH? No, absolute not, there are other players more entertaining, same for Charlie who was the runner-up, who was just underwhelming as a player. With that said, 4 spots could have gone to some titans like let’s say, Amanda Kimmel from ‘China,’ Jerri Manthey from ‘Australian Outback,’ Rob Cesternino from ‘Amazon’ and perhaps Cydney Gillion from ‘Kaoh Rong.’ I’ve been dying to see Cesternino play again, and Cydney was so robbed in ‘Kaoh Rong.’

Like we’re getting 2 players from season 49, that we haven’t even seen on the cast? Jeff Probst, you and the producers totally missed the mark on this casting, you really have. We don’t have Jesse from season 43 or Carolyn from season 44! Those were iconic players of the new era!

There are 3 players I am ecstatic to see again from the old school with legends Cirie Fields, Colby Donaldson and Stephanie LaGrossa. Those legends have to align and play together, because if I see a pagonging of the old school by the new school in ‘Winners of War’ I will lose it. Now I can do without ‘Coach,’ but I am ok with him returning from ‘Tocantins.’ Cirie is a legend and can always come back, and her return coupled with Ozzy Lusth, who have now entered the fray of playing 5 times. I wonder if there is bad blood between those two after playing in ‘Game Changers.’

Season 37 ‘David Vs. Goliath’ was one for the ages, so I’m ecstatic to see Mike White from “The White Lotus” back, as well as scene stealer Angelina Keeley and Christian Hubicki. Those 3 deserve a second chance at the game, as well as a ton of others from that season, but we aren’t getting them.

Season 45, we have 2 representatives in winner Dee Valladares and standout Emily Flippen. Emily, I’m ok seeing again, Dee, not so much, not tantalizing TV and she’s one of ONLY 2 winners. Expect Dee and Kyle to be immediately targeted because why would you not go after them.

My biggest grip is no players from 20-30. Like NONE. C’mon, you’re telling me we don’t need to see any of the players from ‘Cagayan’ one of the greatest seasons of “Survivor” all time in the mix. Hell, I would love to see Natalie Anderson from ‘San Juan Del Sur’ play again, she was such an iconic player.

Yes, it is great to see Jenna Lewis from the very first season back in the mix. As well as villainess Chrissy Hofbeck from season 35 who was robbed with the addition of that Fire Making Challenge that took the game potentially from her and gave it to winner Ben. Rick Devens was indeed a character on ‘Edge of Extinction’ that fans didn’t love, but him being booted, only to return and make it all the way to the Final Four was exciting on a terrible season with a terrible winner.

Do we really need to see Jonathan Young from season 42? Like that was the best casting choice the producers could come up with from that season, when you had Omar Zaheer? What about season 41 standout Shan, who was an absolute villain and one of the best female villains we’ve seen in years. She misses the cut. However, we do have Genevieve Mushaluk from season 47 who was a stellar player, and her getting this second go around is such a treat and I want to see what Genevieve does on this go around.

Technically we have 12 players from the old era if you’re counting season 1 up to 40, and from 41 to 49, we have 12 players. Yeah, think about that for a second. It feels the goal was to cast more recent players versus the old school players that made “Survivor” the iconic reality competition it has become.

I hate to say it, but I don’t think anyone cares about season 49 at this point. We are just ready for season 50 which is slated to air in early 2026. I’m seriously just hoping this iconic season doesn’t fall flat on its face like “Game Changers” or underwhelms a bit like ‘Winners At War.’

However, if it is a disaster, fans can point the finger at Jeff Probst and the producers for NOT LETTING THE FANS ACTUALLY PICK THE PLAYERS, since this is to be that season to honor the fans for being so loyal after 25 plus years.