HOLLYWOOD—Last week, we saw one of the most interesting Tribal Council in a very long time on “Survivor.” So this week, it is time for the aftermath. Unfortunately, for “Survivor” fans we still have 3 tribes, I was hoping for another swap that would give us 2 tribes because it impacts the dynamic. Back at Dina, Lewis’ ego was starting to get a bit bigger than what it should be, and he should be careful.

This week’s episode, ‘I Love Crying’ saw Eric grappling with Kilby’s betrayal, which is what I’m worried about for Kilby moving forward. Yeah, Kilby no longer has Eric’s loyalty so that might hurt him if he makes it to the merge. Kilby was doing work, but I don’t think he has Eric as snowed as he hopes.

Back at Savu, Jelly, Ori and Devin chatted about where the game stands for them moving forward. The fact that the editing is making it seem like these 3 could go to Tribal Council does not give me a good feeling. This is a fun moment to see from these three. Over at Toka, Kristin and Mike chatted that they could be in trouble if they don’t win. Mike was building something with Kristin as they started to search for an idol. This worried Brady and Carter, and Mike confronted Brady head-on. That annoyed Mike, which I don’t think is a good thing for Brady.

Mike sold to Kristin, he would honor her a vote if she aligned with him, Kristin on the other hand knows Mike is on the bottom; he’s not her ally, but she doesn’t want to burn that bridge. Back at Dina, Eric was looking to utilize a potential crying technique to his advantage. Sharonda started to realize she could use Eric to her advantage to lure him to her side. Cristian, Sharonda and Eric realized Kilby is a more dangerous player. Cristian was thinking of using Kilby and Lewis to advance his game, and I think this could put Cristian in major danger.

They received tree mail that a ‘Summit’ was coming and everyone wanted a shot at it. Sharonda got a chance on go on this summit, along with Ori and both Kristin and Mike wanted to go, Thien An wanted Kristin, but Mike refused to give up without a shot, but he should have fought harder. This is interesting because all of original Savu are going on this journey.

I really like these 3 as a trio, and Sharonda explained everything to Kristin and Ori about Maggie’s big play. This is interesting. Two can eat to share with their tribes, while the third will have to spend the night on exile island, and they receive the tethered idol, and is connected to the other two players and you can only play the idol for one of the other two.

Sharonda was planning to do mental warfare, exactly as she expected, which means if she’s in trouble, Sharonda is likely going to be saved, maybe, more on that later. Ori and Sharonda returned back to camp with food. I hope Kristin can obtain that idol that Lewis couldn’t. Yes, Kristin can get that idol for herself if the other 2 players are voted out, the idol becomes hers. Kristin is proving she is indeed a fan of the series.

Ugh, this might not be good for Ori, Jelly and Devin are bonding stronger with Ori back on that journey. Devin was starting to realize at some point he is going to have to turn on Jelly, but he didn’t know that Jelly has an idol. Ori spilled the tea about Maggie making a major move sending Linnea home. Ori didn’t spill about the tethered idol, which is probably good for his game. All the players are being self-interested, which is good, and Sharonda spilled a fake tale that the others ate up, except Kilby and Lewis.

Lewis realizes he cannot trust Sharonda and questioned her tale, as did Kilby. Back at Toka, Carter and Brady decided to have a bit of fun, but it came with Maggie being annoyed with everyone because there was no food, and that got Brady annoyed. Brady and Maggie are more alike than he realizes. It is almost 9 p.m. and we don’t have a challenge yet, that is a concern.

The Immunity Challenge kicked off, and Maggie was ecstatic with the result. Really, we have 3 tribes, and we’re about to have multiple people sit out on each tribe so only 3 people compete. This is just stupid. I knew based on that edit, that Savu was headed back to Tribal Council and someone from the Helicopter alliance is going home. This TC is not even going to be exciting to watch, its 3 people!

Jelly was emotional realizing she is about to lose of one of her true allies. They seriously should have stuck to 2 tribes, and Jelly revealed she has an Immunity idol, and she plans to use it. Jelly realized she can’t vote out Devin, and it wasn’t looking great for Ori, so it can’t be that easy. This is just a Tribal Council that will not be intriguing.

I’m not sure if that was wise for Devin to spill that because it has Jelly worried and if she doesn’t play that idol, I could see her going home. Is she going to need that idol? Yeah, it was heartbreaking to hear Ori share his heartbreak that if his game ends here, he failed to change his family’s outcome. Yeah, “Survivor” is just dragging things here, it’s obvious Ori is going home, and that occurred.

This is totally going to give Kristin incentive to get Sharonda out when the chance comes to have that idol to herself. Next week the merge is upon us, which means the fun can officially kickoff if you ask me. Until next week “Survivor” fanatics!