HOLLYWOOD—There was a blindside last week, or was it really on “Survivor 51.” I think a true blindside is when everyone is stunned with the result. Think of John getting the boot in ‘David v. Goliath’ no one knew that was coming, I even screamed at the TV when that happened. This week’s episode, ‘Load the Ark, Two by Two’ is proof that “Survivor” sometimes shoots itself in the foot with its twists.

Why? Something from “Survivor 50” showed up this season by placing the contestants in pairs, and as a result not a single player would be voted out by the end of the episode, two players or a pair would be voted out. The episode kicked off with members of Tovuto discussing the votes at Tribal Council, with Eric reeling from his votes, while Mike gloated about his big move to take out Brady, but still realizing he is now the #1 target. No one would speak up owning their votes.

Thien An are you Maggie’s minion? You don’t like Kristin also, but it seems Mike is the target again, which means he’s not likely going home. Maggie revealed to Mike that no one trusts him. Maggie what you don’t understand is Mike WANTS TO WORK WITH KRISTIN! Mike was seriously spot on about Maggie’s personality and antics. Carter was annoyed by Mike and wanted to coral the troops to take a shot at Mike, and to do so he wanted to create a new alliance that included Kilby, Lewis, Cristian, Thien An and Maggie. That is a 6, but Carter, doesn’t know that Jelly has an idol, Kristin has a teether idol, Devin has an extra vote as well. Carter what are you doing? He revealed he has an idol to Cristian, which I don’t think is good!

However, this tree mail changed everything with the pair twist. Those pairs are: Carter & Cristian, Mike and Maggie (not good for Maggie), Kristin & Kilby, Jelly & Devin, Sharonda & Lewis, and Eric & Thien An. During the Immunity Challenge, Jeff revealed how this pair twist would function, which is going to be played in heats. Brady left the game after injuring his thumb, he’s not even part of the jury; damn I did not see that coming. So, we have a 9 person jury I’m guessing.

Jeff confirmed a pair would be voted out tonight, so the “Survivor 50” twist is back people. I am sorry, this IC is so damn complicated, I have no idea who will win, but there is spaghetti on the line as well. Kristin & Kilby and Maggie & Mike were out, ugh not good for Mike. OMG Eric, please shut-it!

The second round witnessed Carter & Cristian, Sharonda & Lewis and Jelly & Devin moving to the final round. The third round was all about balance, with Lewis & Sharonda and Carter and Cristian doing well, while Jelly & Devin struggled majorly. Carter & Cristian dropped all their pieces, giving Lewis and Sharonda the chance for the victory. I was happy to see Sharonda get this victory, Jeff indicated that if an idol is played both players are safe, same is in play for the Shot in the Dark. If it hits, both are safe, but Sharonda and Lewis had to send someone off, and that was Cristian, who will return before Tribal Council.

So eating spaghetti in addition to Lewis and Sharonda, was Kristin and Jelly. This makes this vote very interesting if we’re being honest. Sharonda is getting an edit that I truly like, and Jelly was well aware that she was in danger, but she spilled that Carter and Cristian should be a target, but I don’t think Lewis wanted to hear that, but she has an idol, that Lewis has no idea about.

Mike was smart to choose Maggie, same with Eric, and Kilby properly pointed out all the pairs in danger, but Kilby was pacifying Devin to send them packing. Carter went to work with this alliance, that Thien An wasn’t aware about. I totally had a journey when you already have a twist in the game; it just stifles the fun of the game. Cristian could get an advantage, but he had to wager his vote to win an extra vote, if he fails the challenge of course, he loses his vote.

So Cristian has to go back to camp and dig under tree-mail to retain his vote and get an extra vote. Jelly was aware she could be in danger, but all of Savu and Jelly were talking in front of Maggie about Cristian and Carter being a target, but Kristin called out Maggie about rather or not they can play together. Jelly chatted with Sharonda about rather to play that idol or extra vote.

Sharonda came to realization the votes may not be on her side, as Cristian revealed he didn’t have a vote, and had to go hunting for it. Oh, this was good to see Mike follow Cristian to see what he earned, and the vote can ONLY be used tonight only. Lewis spilled Cristian and Carter is in trouble. Carter did a bit too much, by placing into Devin and Jelly’s mind that they should vote for Kristin & Kilby. The Salt of the Earth group is too confident, and that is not going to happen.

Sharonda decided to call out Thien An on the vote, and it was revealed that Devin and Jelly are in major trouble. She warned her allies they are major hot water. Go Sharonda, playing this game the way she should saving her allies and targeting Cristian and Carter or Kristin and Kilby. This actually might be one of the best Tribal Councils of the season. Things kicked off with Sharonda revealing she wanted to know everything that was unfolding and it was chaos.

Kristin revealed her name kept coming up, there were whispers happening behind the scenes that Jelly witnessed, which I think was raising her suspicions. Kristin and Kilby continued to whisper, and Thien and Devin whispered, and there was more whispering, which if Jelly don’t play that idol, she deserves to go home; this should scare you as a player. Cristian decided to make a move and gave his extra vote to Eric asking him to vote for Dev and Jelly, as I think Cristian wanted to play his Shot in the Dark. I truly cannot understand what Cristian was doing because it made no sense at all.

Jelly made the right move and played her idol stunning most of the TC except for Sharonda. It was indeed the right move. Kristin decided to make a move as well and played her Shot in the Dark, but it did not hit, but Cristian played his Shot in the Dark also, and it was a hit, I cannot believe this. At least Devin and Jelly know who they can trust and who they cannot, and the one vote was for Kilby and Kristin, which Carter and Cristian did not expect, and Kilby sorry, buddy you are out!

Seeing tears from Thien An and others had me so giddy. You guys got a taste of what a blindside feels like. Next week looks fun as mischief is taking place and the coin flip to double the prize couldn’t be in play and another idol comes into the game “Survivor 51” fans.

Written By LaDale Anderson