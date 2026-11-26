HOLLYWOOD—We are starting to near the endgame for “Survivor 51.” Gotta admit last week’s episode was a bit of a dud for me. So I was hoping to see things bounce back with this week’s episode, ‘Sorting Hogs.’ Devin is starting to realize talking a bit too much may not always work to his advantage in a game as cutthroat as “Survivor” can be.

I noted last week, Maggie was damn intelligent as she assumed Devin planted a fake idol to manipulate her. Maggie was spot on, and it was scary as hell. Oh, she has got to go if I’m a player in “Survivor.” Ugh, here we go again, everyone wants to target Devin and Jelly? Thien An, Cristian and Carter wanted Devin out first, and Carter and Cristian pushed the Savu notion to get Devin out to Sharonda. Little do they know, Sharonda is secretly working with Devin and Jelly.

Last week, I argued that Sharonda was the best positioned player in the game and she is playing masterful. She is aware she has to be careful with whatever move she makes so she isn’t exposed. Yeah, we’re doing the Immunity Challenge VERY EARLY, within the first 15 minutes, so a twist must be in play. This is a new balance challenge; I like changes because the players cannot predict what is going to happen.

So we have two Tribal Councils tonight and 2 eliminations. I forgot that is a typical “Survivor” expectation the night before Thanksgiving, to have 2 boots. Jelly was first to drop, soon followed by Eric, then Thien An, Cristian, as Maggie and Devin chatted non-stop, I think they were doing this to distract the other players. Our final players were Devin, Sharonda, Carter and Mike. Carter dropped leaving Devin, Sharonda and Mike, but after the one foot challenge, it was Mike who edged out the victory, ugh, Devin and Jelly could be in hot water.

So Sharonda, Mike, Maggie and Cristian are going to enjoy peanut butter and jelly sandwiches, leaving Devin, Jelly, Carter, Thien An and Carter to fend for themselves. Devin does have an extra vote, so that could be in play for this first Tribal Council. Maggie and Cristian wanted Devin out, as Sharonda coyly tried to re-direct things. Sharonda went to work pointing out to Mike that Maggie wants him out next, and also spilled that Carter has an idol. Intriguing play from Sharonda, as Thien An tried to BS Devin, who asked her straight to her face.

Sharonda realized Mike could not be relied upon, and she wanted to start putting some small lies out, pointing to Cristian that Maggie might be out for him, he noted Thien An was the mastermind, and Carter was in hot water also. Cristian immediately spilled that tea to Carter, while this is a gutsy move by Sharonda cause she could be exposed, but I love to see it. Tribal Council #1 kicked off with chatter about timing; when to make the right move or when to hold off.

Could we get another blindside? One that is not obvious, I’m hopeful, it was indeed a blindside with Maggie being stunned that the tribe sent her packing. Thien An didn’t see that move coming, but Sharonda was giddy with the move. So back at camp, Thien An realized everyone played her; she was in her emotions, and I can’t blame her. I’m rooting for Thien An to get an idol and have a bit of vengeance; Cristian decided to do some good work to check on Thien An realizing he could potentially use her in making a move in the game.

Mike you cannot beat Carter in a final 3; he’s played a much better game then him. Mike went to work on Carter to save Jelly and Kelly for later. I am starting to realize why people don’t like Mike, there is a robotic-ness to him that is so inauthentic. A second immunity challenge, and we have a new winner in Cristian, but who will be the target. Mike was being questioned by Sharonda, Jelly and Devin about his loyalty as they wanted to consider taking a stab at Carter.

It was so obvious that Mike is a terrible liar, and Sharonda was so aware of it and she called him out without calling him out. Sharonda and Thien An tossed the notion of potentially getting Mike out of the game. Sharonda is really lying and doing it well, and wanted to point the notion that Carter was going to potentially get Mike out, so it was a fib, but a damn good one. Mike wanted to get the bottom of things, and asked Carter straight forward, so Mike you have to be careful how you approach things.

Thien An and Carter spoke and realized that Mike might be up to no good. Carter told Sharonda, and she should know that means Mike spilled the plan. No this Tribal Council could be entertaining if Carter plays his idol. Carter likes stability, whereas other players are ok with chaotic play. We have a lot of BS talk unfolding here, let’s get to the juicy element. Mike is so bad; that question from Jeff Probst was like a dead ringer, almost giving Carter an inkling he could be in trouble.

I hope it’s not Carter, because I truly wanted him to play his idol, and it feels like Carter might be getting blindsided with an idol in his pocket. Carter totally got played by Sharonda, and guess what he was peeved. Mike was hoodwinked and Thien An was stunned for a second time. Phenomenal move by Sharonda to get a threat out the game. She is my winner pick at this moment. Wait what? Mike voted for Carter? Make that make sense?! Next week, we could see Devin and Jelly finally splinter from one another or so the viewer is made to think so, until next week “Survivor” fanatics!

Written By LaDale Anderson