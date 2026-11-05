HOLLYWOOD—Finally, the merge is upon us on season 51 of “Survivor.” This week’s episode witnessed the 3 tribes become one with the episode, ‘The Girl at the Prom,’ talk about a title. The episode kicked off with Jelly and Devin returning to camp as a twosome, for what reason? These two are allies so what are they going to talk about? Devin was already playing, but now he’s claiming he’s really GOING TO PLAY THE GAME!

Jeff immediately thrilled the contestants revealing the merge is officially underway, as everyone reacted to seeing Ori voted out in the previous Tribal Council, with the new tribe eating a feast, but with a twist; one that hasn’t transpired since season 1 by eating grubs. This had so many players cringing, but Brady tore up the grubs with no hesitation, and so did Eric.

There are only 10 spots at the feast, meaning 3 people will not get the chance to participate. So basically, you have to devour the insects immediately. This is so disgusting to watch. Brady, Carter, Mike, Devin, Eric, Lewis, Maggie, Thien An, Jelly and Kilby. That totally sucks for Sharonda who ate and didn’t get do it quick enough. Kristin, Sharonda and Cristian could not partake in the feast, but they were returning to the old Savu tribe, so what is going on here?

The players feasted, as it became clear the players of Toka are about to start eating one another alive. The way Brady was eating was just disgusting to watch. The original Savu allies, Kristin, Cristian and Kristin started to spill that Toka wants to work with them, and that Mike is the odd person out. Cristian seems to want to protect Kilby still, as talk about Eric came into play and his chatter annoyed everyone at the feast.

Kristin revealed to Sharonda that the tethered idol becomes a full idol if Sharonda leaves the game. Kristin is playing very smart about this, with Sharonda thinking she is loyal to a fault, but I don’t think that. Everyone is together, so let the mayhem begin, with 8 Toka and 5 Savu, which prompted Savu to realize they need some Toka to change the game. Jelly realigned with Sharonda and Mike. Mike spilled to Jelly he was in major trouble and used that information to his advantage with Cristian and Eric.

Back with Toka, Kilby and Maggie realized they had to get their numbers together, but you’re wrong about Brady, but maybe I’m wrong. Brady and Kilby, why are you guys targeting Mike? So it can’t be Mike voted out its too obvious. The first Individual Immunity Challenge of the season kicked off with one all about balance. Nice to know we have an official jury of 10. Sharonda was first to drop, followed by Thien An. The second round saw Eric and Cristian drop, as we reached the third round. Carter, Kilby, Devin, Maggie, Brady, and Jelly all dropped, leaving Mike, Kristin and Lewis as our final 3.

With Kristin dropping, it was Mike vs. Lewis, which makes me think Mike gains safety when he needs it most, and that’s exactly what happened. Mike with safety started to make moves, chatting with Eric about big threats, chatter first pointed to Brady and Kilby. Eric shared that intel with Sharonda, then Devin, then he shared that information with Brady, that didn’t make Brady happy.

Maggie was concerned about Kristin having something but slowly wanted the target to be on Kristin. Maggie just hates women, then the chatter immediately moved to Kristin and Mike was made aware of that, and he didn’t like that at all. Mike went to work chatting with Jelly and placed the target on Brady. I don’t know if that is wise; Brady is not coming after Jelly and Devin.

Jelly I would not have shared you have an idol with Sharonda; y’all are giving her way too much information. Mike warned Kristin that if she doesn’t make the move, she’s out. Kristin did not like that one bit. Kristin confronted Brady, just as Mike started to face the heat, but he’s safe Brady, so you’re doing this for nothing! Devin subtlety tossed Brady out to Maggie who considered the notion, but its either Eric or Brady.

This could be an intriguing Tribal Council, because seeing Eric booted would be a waste if you ask me. Mike was in the hot seat, which annoyed Maggie, who called out Mike and the whispers started with Sharonda and Cristian, as it became obvious Cristian was willing to toss his game away to target Eric; Eric of all people! The whispers were still happening, confusing Lewis in the process, and we have a live TC once again.

I think I have an idea of who is going home, and it was Brady who was blindsided. I want to know the 4 people who voted for Eric; those votes were Brady, Lewis, Thien An and Carter, I can’t believe Kilby voted Brady out. Next week, we see a twist that could result in a possible double boot, we shall see “Survivor” fanatics!

Written By LaDale Anderson