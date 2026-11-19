HOLLYWOOD—Last week’s “Survivor 51” delivered one of the best Tribal Councils in a very long time. I was slightly gagged with an idol rightfully played, a Shot in the Dark actually hitting, another not hitting and a slight blindside. This week’s episode, ‘Wilder Than a Cat in a Bathtub’ saw that aftermath unfold back at camp. Devin and Jelly were celebrating the big move of taking out 2 threats, and Devin really wanted some revenge realizing they can’t trust anyone except Sharonda.

Eric’s dumb ass didn’t utilize the extra vote, and gave it back to Cristian, but FYI, it no longer has any power. Looks like Cristian and Carter are the tightest pair, next to Jelly and Devin, and Carter has an idol still and Cristian spilled this to Sharonda. Dude, what are you doing? That is a major blunder. Sharonda is easily playing the best game right now out of everyone. She is in a fantastic spot.

Come morning, the chaos erupted, as Maggie started searching for an idol, with Mike, Cristian, Carter, Thien An, hunting for that power. Devin revealed he was going to use Jelly’s paper from her idol to plant a fake idol and dropped it right in the presence of Lewis hoping someone will find it so he can get a bit of revenge. Thien An really has her eyes on Jelly, which seems everyone wants to target her again.

Ok, things kicked off with a Reward Challenge that involved 2 teams competing for a chance to leave camp and get a tour of the Fijian Islands, fried chicken, fried potato wedges, drinks and cookies. The winning team consisted of Lewis, Mike, Thien An, Devin and Eric, while Carter, Sharonda, Maggie, Cristian and Jelly were left to ruminate at camp. I think Lewis was coming to the realization he might be a big threat, back at camp, others were breaking down, Cristian in particular was super hungry.

This is intriguing, Cristian wants Lewis out, and so does Sharonda and Jelly as well. So, chatter about a coin flip came to play, and Devin teased he would flip that coin, as Eric liked hearing that Lewis could be in contention to take out. Eric seems to be picking up people or people are using Eric because they don’t think he can win at the end. The weather was starting to take a toll on the players as wind, rain and storms hit the camp quite hard.

Tree mail gave the players a hint that the upcoming Immunity Challenge could be a slippery one. Jelly realized she could be in major trouble and realized that Maggie might be a bigger threat than Lewis. She spilled that information to Mike and Devin. Devin decided to bait Maggie and push her to locate that fake idol he hid. Devin is wicked for this move, but HE was the one to find the idol with Maggie’s presence! This is hilarious because I would expect Maggie to go nuts trying to get her hands on this power, but Maggie is not as dumb as we think.

This Immunity Challenge is all about upper strength, and Eric was the first to drop, as everyone else made it to the third handhold, where Jelly was immediately struggling. Jelly dropped next. The final leg of the challenge forced all players to have legs flat out, with Maggie, Thien An, Cristian all dropping. Devin couldn’t hold any longer, with Mike, Sharonda, Carter and Lewis only remaining, but Sharonda and Mike dropped meaning Lewis or Carter will win immunity.

Carter was fighting to survive, while Lewis looked super solid, but dropped out of nowhere giving Carter his first solo immunity win. With Lewis not winning immunity, it would seem the wiser choice to take out a physical threat, than Maggie who is more of a schemer. Hmm, doesn’t think feel too easy for this vote, when we know the coin flip is in play. Carter seemed open to striking Lewis, but Thien An and Maggie wanted otherwise, Cristian wanted Lewis, but Carter was scared of such a move to be made.

I’d love to see Carter make a move that was of his own volition. Devin chatted with Maggie about that idol, as Lewis was well aware he was in danger. Damn, Devin was blunt letting Lewis know he was in trouble. Damn I forgot that Devin has an extra vote he can use. I can already feel this Tribal Council will not be as exciting as last week’s game changer. Hmm, the fact that we still have 23 minutes left in the episode, tells me something is about to erupt.

Jeff started talking about the coin flip, and it makes things complicated, but Devin’s gutsy approach might help him, but it might hurt him also. Jeff, we don’t need an explanation of how this works, we know if you flip and win you double the prize pot and you are safe and you get an idol. If the coin flip doesn’t land in your favor, you’re going home. That’s pretty stupid. I don’t like this twist, it feels like a easy way to boot someone out. Ugh, this is such a drag that this is boring the hell out of me. I rather see a vote, then this BS.

Lewis you are crazy, you should not just give it to Devin without fighting for it. So, Lewis is flipping this coin. News flash to “Survivor,” this coin flip twist is not as exciting as you like to think it is. What happened last season was a one-off that was exciting, each season, this is going to be stale and annoying as hell. Lewis did not have the luck of the Irish and he’s out of the game. I hate to see a player go out on a stupid, freaking coin flip; it is terrible TV.

That was a bummer of an episode “Survivor 51” fans. I am hoping to see more dynamic gameplay next week because this episode was a drag after that epic Tribal Council.

Written By LaDale Anderson