SANTA MONICA-On Tuesday, January 12, the City of Santa Monica announced that Public Works Director Susan Cline will join the City Manager’s Office as Acting Assistant City Manager. Cline is a resident of Santa Monica who has held leadership roles in the Public Works Department for more than a decade, including serving as Director of Public Works since 2016.

“Susan has proven herself again and again as a strong leadership voice for resident-facing services, increased public health measures to protect the community, and racial equity initiatives within the City organization,” said Interim City Manager Lane Dilg. “Her deep knowledge across City operations and her grit and resilience in overseeing essential staff during the pandemic will be invaluable as we move through the next stages of this crisis. I am grateful to her as a City leader and a resident for taking on this critical role.”

In her role as Public Works Director, Cline has overseen operations for the City’s largest department, which includes public landscape, capital projects, beach maintenance, and environmental programs.

Cline will work alongside Interim City Manager Lane Dilg, Deputy City Manager Anuj Gupta, and department directors to focus on emergency operations, economic recovery, and clean and safe neighborhoods. Cline will play a role with the City’s Emergency Operations Center to promote public health and support vaccination, as well as to plan for a full reopening of City operations and services.

“I love Santa Monica and look forward to contributing to community health and resilience in a new way alongside the City Manager’s Office and the talented City leadership team,” said Cline. “During this critical time amidst the health emergency, there’s nothing more important right now than doing all we can to save lives and keeping our essential staff healthy as they serve the community on the front lines.”

Cline will begin her position as Acting Assistant City Manager on January 18, 2021, and will serve a six-month term. Assistant Public Works Director Rick Valte will serve as Acting Public Works Director.