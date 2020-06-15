MISSISSIPPI­–Simpson County Deputy Sheriff James Blair, 77, was shot and killed when he was transporting the subject from an involuntary psychiatric evaluation at a mental health facility on Friday, June 12. The suspect was apprehended the next day.

The offender Steven Joaquin Blackwell, 22, took out Blair’s handgun and fatally shot him before escaping from the patrol car. He was captured at 2 p.m. on Saturday. “We concentrated our efforts back on this location. Mississippi Highway Patrol brought their helicopter and was flying low and at some point, I think he realized that the heat was coming on him. They flushed him out of the woods and as you all could see, he came out right on top of some officers and he was taken without incident,” said Simpson County Sheriff Paul Mullins.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the family, friends, and co-workers of Simpson County Deputy James Blair following yesterday’s tragic incident. We are thankful for his service. May God brings you peace,” tweeted Hinds County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputy Blair had served in law enforcement for over 50 years and also worked as a school resource officer at Simpson Central School. The candlelight vigil was held for Blair on Sunday evening. “I know how he takes care and loves his grandchildren and all of the children in this community are important to him,” said Antoinette Woodall, the principal of Simpson County School District, during an interview.

A gofundme page has been created to honor the life of James Blair.