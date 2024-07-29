MALIBU—On Friday, July 26, the LASD – Lost Hills Station reported on its Facebook page that on July 15 at approximately 1 p.m. deputies received a call for service of a male transient checking car doors and going through vehicles on the 26900 block of Pacific Coast Highway.

When deputies arrived, they spoke to the victim, who witnessed the suspect enter multiple vehicles. Deputies located the suspect, who was in possession of stolen property, he was arrested for Burglary and booked at the Lost Hills Station Jail.

The suspect was released on July 16.. Approximately 20-30 minutes after the suspect was released, deputies received a call for service of a male peeking through a vehicle’s windows and attempting to open the vehicles’ door on Liberty Canyon Road in Agoura Hills. When deputies arrived, they searched the area and were unable to locate the suspect.

Another caller stated a male with the same description was on their property. Deputies located the recently released suspect on the caller’s property, and he was arrested for Attempt Burglary. The LASD has not disclosed details on the suspect’s name to the public.