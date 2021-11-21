WEST HOLLYWOOD—West Hollywood Station Deputies arrested a suspect who used a box cutter and baseball bat to threaten multiple victims in the West Hollywood area on Thursday, November 18.

The suspect committed three separate crimes just before 11:00 a.m. that day. The first incident took place at a local restaurant located on the 8600 block of Santa Monica Boulevard. According to reports, the assailant became angry and used a box cutter to threaten a victim. The victim at this location attempted to contact emergency services but, the suspect pulled the phone away before a report was successfully made.

The second incident took place at about 9:17 a.m. where the suspect attempted to break into multiple vehicles parked at a hotel parking lot on the 8400 block of Santa Monica Boulevard. Before a report was made the hotel manager confronted the suspect who then used a baseball bat to threaten the manager. The suspect fled prior to the time police arrived.

The third incident took place just before 10:00 a.m. where the suspect approached a victim located on the 8200 block of Santa Monica Boulevard. He was trying to rob the victim and demanded money. The frightened victim screamed for help after the suspect’s demands were made. The suspect managed to escape on a scooter before police arrived at the scene.

Just before 11:00 a.m. the police spotted a man who fit the suspect’s description at the corner of La Cienega Boulevard and Santa Monica Boulevard. They attempted to apprehend the suspect but he fled the scene once more. Two other police officers, who were called to the scene for back up, found the suspect running and followed him. Shortly after a minor pursuit ensued and police apprehended the suspect.

All victims were able to confirm the suspect’s identity. He faces multiple felony charges for his crimes.