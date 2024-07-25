BRENTWOOD—The Los Angeles Police Department announced that they arrested a suspect on July 18 connected to an attack that transpired in Brentwood.

The West Los Angeles Division detectives have announced the arrest of a felony battery suspect. On July 16, around 4:40 p.m., the victim was walking on Gretna Green Way near Mayfield Avenue, pushing her 1-month-old daughter in a stroller. The suspect approached the victim from behind, grabbed her waist with both hands, and simulated sexual activity, so that his hips made physical contact with the victim.

The victim turned around and struck the suspect in the face, who then struck the victim in the face multiple times, causing her to fall to the ground and sustain serious injuries. The suspect fled on foot towards Montana Avenue.

Detectives from West Los Angeles division identified the suspect as Abraham Shily, 26, of Los Angeles. Shily was arrested and booked for 243 (D) PC: Felony Battery, booking number 6849174.

Anyone with details is asked to contact West Los Angeles Robbery Detective Yagubyan at (213) 399-0135. During non-business hours or on weekends, calls should be directed to 1-877-LAPD-24-7 (877-527-3247). Anyone wishing to remain anonymous should call the L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (800-222-8477) or go directly to www.lacrimestoppers.org.