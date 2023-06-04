WOODLAND HILLS—A driver suspected of stealing a catalytic converter led Ventura County Sheriffs and the California Highway Patrol on a high-speed car chase that ended in Woodland Hills on Friday, June 2.

Ventura County Deputies first attempted to pull over a driver in a black Toyota Prius as they suspected a catalytic converter theft was underway in Ventura. The suspect sped away, starting a several-mile chase.

Once on the 101 freeway, the suspect drove at high speeds of up to 100 miles per hour. Multiple CHP officers pursued the driver, who at times exited the freeway, driving at high speeds on the wrong side of residential streets.

After two attempted PIT maneuvers, the bumper of the Prius was hanging off and the driver sped off of a dirt embankment to get back on the 101 freeway.

After 2 pm, the driver surrendered with their hands in the air after a third PIT maneuver at the intersection of Ventura Boulevard and De Soto Avenue in Woodland Hills. A female passenger also exited the vehicle minutes later. Both the suspect and the passenger were taken into custody. The names of the suspect and the passenger have not been disclosed to the public.