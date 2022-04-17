HOLLYWOOD HILLS — The Los Angeles Police Department have detained a male suspect in a stolen vehicle pursuit that ended at the 1700 Block of North Hudson Avenue on Sunday, April 17 around 1:50 a.m, the Citizen app reported.

Around 12:35 a.m, an incident of a stolen vehicle was reported at North Orange Drive and Hollywood Boulevard. LAPD officers responded and pursued the stolen vehicle heading northbound on North Orange Drive. Police requested additional units and an airship from the LAPD Air Support Division to the scene – the pursuit continued, heading westbound on Franklin Avenue.

By 12:36 a.m, the incident was reported to be at North Highland Avenue and Franklin Avenue. The suspect kept heading eastbound on Franklin Avenue and the LAPD airship was canvassing the area from above.

At 12:47 a.m, LAPD officers requested K-9 units to the scene to search for the suspect who reportedly bailed from the vehicle and fled on foot.

According to Citizen app, a witness observed the suspect jumping a fence next to a brown apartment complex on North Hudson Avenue and Hollywood Boulevard. By 12:50 a.m, police stationed themselves in a construction site near the area in search of the suspect.

Police searched an area that stretched from Wilcox Avenue to Yucca Street near Hollywood Boulevard.

By 1:34 a.m, a witness told officers that the suspect fled southbound from an apartment complex before he was spotted by a resident. When the suspect noticed the resident, he turned around and continued northbound, back the way he came.

At 1:50 a.m, LAPD officers confirmed that the suspect was found and is in custody. He was reportedly lying on the ground in brush between a large apartment complex off of North Hudson Avenue and a house where he originally fled through.

There are no additional details on the identity of the suspect, the owner of the vehicle or the events leading up prior to the incident. Canyon News has reached out to the LAPD for comment.