LOS ANGELES—On Monday, February 26, the Los Angeles Police Department announced that a suspect who was involved in a fight on a Metro Bus that led to the death of a man has been arrested. Detectives with the Los Angeles Police Department’s Gang and Narcotics Division/FBI Fugitive Task Force, on behalf of West Bureau Homicide Detectives, located and arrested Trayvon Isiah Willingham in the 3300 block of Long Beach Boulevard in Newton Division. He was interviewed and subsequently booked for Penal Code §187(A) – Murder, Booking No. 6766720, with a bail of $2 million.

The LAPD reported that the victim, a 63-year-old male was involved in a fight on a Metro Bus on February 22, 2024, around 10:49 p.m. Officers responded to a radio call near the area of Western Avenue and Olympic Boulevard. When officers arrived, they found a deceased individual who appeared to have been involved in a physical altercation prior to his passing. The exact manner and cause of death remain uncertain pending the completion of an autopsy and thorough investigation.

Anyone with details on the crime is asked to call West Bureau Homicide at (213) 382-9470. During non-business hours or on weekends, calls should be directed to 1-877-LAPD-24-7 (877-527-3247). Anyone wishing to remain anonymous should call the LA Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (800-222-8477) or go directly to www.lacrimestoppers.org.