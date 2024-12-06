WESTWOOD—The UCLA Police Department reported on Thursday, December 5 that an arrest has been made in a scooter theft.

An officer saw a suspect riding two scooters near campus and attempted to make a stop to investigate a suspected stolen vehicle. The suspect fled but was apprehended shortly after. Officers recovered two scooters and brass knuckles.

The suspect had an active warrant for sexual battery against a minor. Detectives are investigating whether the suspect is linked to three other scooter thefts on campus.

The UCPD is warning the public to stay safe and report suspicious activity to UCLA Police Department Dispatch at 310-825-1491

The UCPD is utilizing its GPS Bait Program (newly expanded to include e-scooters) to protect e-scooters and e-bikes on campus.

In 2024, they’ve made over two dozen arrests for vehicle thefts related to e-scooters and e-bikes, with many coming directly from proactive efforts.