CALIFORNIA—On February 17, at 2 p.m., an Amazon truck was stolen while making a delivery in the 4100 block of Woodlawn Avenue in Los Angeles. The suspect led police on a high-speed chase striking two pedestrians, and a street vendor before he was arrested.

The LAPD reported that the suspect entered the unlocked Amazon truck and was able to drive away, which prompted the Amazon worked to call 911.

At approximately 2:10 p.m., the suspect crashed into multiple parked vehicles at 47th Place. The suspect drove up onto the sidewalk striking two males and killing a third.

According to reports, the name of the victim, has been identified as local street vendor, Jose’ Rangel, 57, who, according to another street vendor, Roberto Ramirez, had just returned from a visit to Mexico where he was helping his mother work on her home. Bystanders and friends indicated that Jose’ was a beloved member of the community “trying to take care of family” and will be missed.

The suspect collided with a building bringing the Amazon truck to a stop. The suspect jumped out of the truck and fled on foot. He was followed by community members and Los Angeles Police Department Airship. The airship operators directed LAPD officers to 5100 street and Broadway and identified Christian Ramos Sanchez, 37, as the suspect taken into custody.

Sanchez was booked in violation of 2000(a) of the California Vehicle Code, and Felony Hit and Run. He was booked into Twin Towers Correctional Facility. Bail was set at $85,000. He is scheduled to be arraigned on February 22 at Department 30, at the Clara Foltz Criminal Justice Center.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Juan Campos, Central Traffic Detectives at (213)833-3713 During non-business hours calls may be directed to 1-877-LAPD (1-877-527-3247) or to remain anonymous call LA Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (1-800-222-8477).