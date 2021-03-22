Suspect Sought In Three Assaults In Sherman Oaks

SHERMAN OAKS—The Los Angeles Police Department is asking for the public’s help to locate locate a suspect responsible for three assaults. The LAPD indicated that the first assault occurred on February 9 at 5 p.m. in the 13400 block of Moorpark Street. The second attack took place on February 12 at approximately 8 a.m. in the 13000 block of Ventura Boulevard.

Authorities released a video of the suspect they believe may be linked to the attacks. According to the police log report on March 9—at 8:20 p.m., a female was walking her dog when and the suspect grabbed her from behind, by the neck, and immediately threw her on the ground. He stuck the woman and started to choke her. The suspect stopped the attack when a passerby intervened. The suspect fled on foot through the alley located South of Ventura Boulevard and East of Murrieta Avenue.

The suspect is described as a male with a muscular build, standing 5 feet and 6 inches tall and weighing approximately 150 pounds. He is between 25-35 years old. The LAPD reported on its website the clothing that the suspect was seen wearing was a hooded black sweatshirt with a large emblem on the front, dark jeans, and black shoes with a white stripe along the side during the attack that transpired on March 9.

Anyone with information about this incident are asked to contact Van Nuys Detective Detective Kropfl at (818) 374-0085. During non-business hours, or on weekends, calls should be directed to (323) 846-6553 or 1-877-LAPD-24-7 (877-527-3247).

Anyone wishing to remain anonymous should call the LA Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (800-222-8477) or go directly to www.lacrimestoppers.org. Tipsters may also visit www.lapdonline.org and click on “Anonymous Web Tips” under the “Get Involved-Crime Stoppers” menu to submit an online tip and may also download the “P3 Tips” mobile application and select the LA Regional Crime Stoppers as their local program.

Written By Anita Brown and Casey Jacobs