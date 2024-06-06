WOODLAND HILLS—On Wednesday, June 5, at approximately 8:40 a.m. police were called to 24200 Hatteras Street to investigate claims of an assault in progress.



Media Relations officer, Rosario Cervantes first told the Daily News that first officers who arrived at the scene observed, “a male individual armed with a knife.”



Officers stopped the assault in progress by tasing the suspect. Reports indicate that this victim was the homeowner at this address and the suspect’s father. There was a woman and a third person present who were also suffering from stab wounds.



Los Angeles Fire Department (LAFD) transported two victims in critical condition, and one in moderate condition to area hospitals for treatment. The suspect was taken into custody



The suspect was later identified as Pete Demetriou, 34 who reportedly is mentally ill. An LAPD detective first told KNX News that an argument ensued over a court hearing Demetriou was expected to attend.

The detective indicated that as a result, the suspect stabbed both his father and his mother. There is no information readily available on the third victim, the condition of the victims, or where the suspect may be detained.



