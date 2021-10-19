CALIFORNIA—The Los Angeles Police Department’s Commercial Crimes Division (CCD), Real Estate Fraud Unit (REFU) is asking for the public’s help locating an outstanding suspect wanted for Forgery, Identity Theft, Grand Theft, Fraudulent Recorded Documents and Money Laundering for a monetary loss of approximately $900,000. The suspects worked in concert to defraud several victims.

The Los Angeles Police Department’s Commercial Crimes Division were able to locate and arrest three of the four suspects. Authorities are still hunting for Philip Joseph Hoblin. The Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office has filed the following against the suspect: 33 counts ranging between Fraudulent Recorded Document – 115(a) PC, Forgery – 470(d) PC Grand Theft – 487(a) PC, Identity Theft – 530.5(a) PC.

Others taken into custody and charged include:

Kevin Antwine McWhorter: 8 counts ranging between Fraudulent Recorded Document – 115(a) PC, Forgery – 470(d) PC Grand Theft – 487(a) PC and Identity Theft – 530.5(a) PC.

Lois Ann Johnson: 11 counts ranging between Fraudulent Recorded Document – 115(a) PC, Forgery – 470(d) PC Grand Theft – 487(a) PC and Identity Theft – 530.5(a) PC.

Walter Louis Perkins: 19 counts ranging between Fraudulent Recorded Document – 115(a) PC, Forgery – 470(d) PC Grand Theft – 487(a) PC, Identity Theft – 530.5(a) PC.

Investigators believe there may be additional victims. Anyone who has been a victim or have information about this investigation, please contact Detective Manuel Segura at (213) 486-6620.

Anyone with information regarding counterfeit crimes are asked to contact Commercial Crimes Detectives at (213) 486-6620. During non-business hours or on weekends, calls should be directed to 1-877-LAPD-24-7 (877-527-3247). Anyone wishing to remain anonymous should call the LA Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (800-222-8477) or go directly to www.lacrimestoppers.org.

Tipsters can visit www.lapdonline.org and click on “Anonymous Web Tips” under the “Get Involved-Crime Stoppers” menu to submit an online tip. Tipsters may download the “P-3 Tips” mobile application and select the LA Regional Crime Stoppers as their local program.